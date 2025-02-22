Grenada welcomes Majestic Princess on maiden call with over 3400 visitors

Passengers and crew were warmly welcomed in Grenada, where they enjoyed curated experiences including rainforest tours, historic sites, beaches, and local spices, rum and chocolate.

Grenada: The luxurious cruise Majestic Princess arrived in Grenada on Wednesday for its inaugural call, bringing 3,445 passengers and 1,327 crew members to the island’s shores. Operated by Princess Cruises, the arrival of the vessel marked a significant milestone in the nation’s growing reputation as a premier Caribbean destination for international cruise lines.

The passengers and crew members were warmly welcomed to the shores of Grenada where disembarking passengers were able to participate in a diverse range of curated experiences including tours of the rainforests, historic sites as well as world-renowned beaches along with a chance to sample Grenada’s famous spices, rum and chocolate.

According to the information, as the cruise arrived for its maiden call, the Grenada Tourism Authority hosted a brief ceremony aboard the cruise to celebrate this new partnership. The officials also exchanged plaques with the vessel’s captain to mark this significant occasion.

Majestic Princess' crew welcomed in Grenada The Sales and Marketing Director of the Grenada Tourism Authority Tornia Charles said that the team is honoured to welcome the Majestic Princess and its passengers to Grenada for the first time ever and added that this inaugural visit showcases the island’s position as a must-see destination in the region.

Charles added that his team is committed to providing unforgettable experiences which highlights the rich culture, warm hospitality and natural beauty while ensuring that every visitor leaves with a deeper connection to the island.

The Marketing Director further extended its gratitude to all the stakeholders as well as tourism partners for their collaborative efforts in ensuring the success of this maiden call.

Notably, the Majestic Princess is one of the most luxurious ships in the Princess Cruises fleet which offers passengers with a wide range of amenities including entertainment, fine dining and wellness options. The visit of the cruise to Grenada is part of a wider Caribbean itinerary which further solidifies the role of the country as a major player in the cruise tourism industry of the Caribbean region.