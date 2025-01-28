Majestic Princess makes inaugural call to Saint Lucia with 3,560 passengers

Cruise tourism remains a key pillar of Saint Lucia's thriving economy, and tourism officials are committed to enhancing the island's offerings to support continued growth.

Saint Lucia: Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess, on Monday made its inaugural call to Port Castries, Saint Lucia with 3,560 passengers. The arrival of the cruise was another milestone for the island as it brought thousands of passengers with it, several of whom indulged in the various local tours and excursions.

Among the top experiences for the visitors included the Piton Coastal Tour which is a popular land-and-sea adventure, showcasing the natural beauty of the island. Visitors were also seen enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Castries and indulging in its diverse dining options, shopping for local arts and crafts as well as taking advantage of duty-free shopping.

Plaque Exchange Ceremony Onboard Majestic Princess

As the vessel arrived for its inaugural call, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority hosted a traditional plaque exchange ceremony to honour the captain and his crew. The authority shared the glimpses of the cruise’s arrival on its official Facebook account and said, “We’re excited to share Saint Lucia’s beauty and culture with her guests. Here’s to more unforgettable visits!”

As the cruise tourism remains a cornerstone of the island’s thriving tourism sector which significantly contributes to the overall economy, the tourism officials reiterated their commitment towards enhancing its overall offerings.

Led by CEO Louis Lewis, the authority gave a warm welcome to the Majestic Princess. The brief ceremony aboard the vessel was also joined by representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Invest Saint Lucia, the St. Lucia Cruise Ports Agency, and port agent Cox & Company.

The officials exchange the plaques, marking the beginning of a new relationship between Princess Cruises and Saint Lucia.

During the ceremony, Lewis highlighted the crucial role of cruise tourism in driving economic growth and noted its benefits for vendors and individuals working directly and indirectly in this thriving sector. With more than 3,560 visitors onboard, the Majestic Princess brought scores of individuals who took time to explore the diverse offerings of Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia looks forward to thriving cruise season

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome a total of 14 cruise vessels between January 26 and February 1, 2025. Majestic Princess was the first to make its call during this period while the second ship will be Lone which is set to arrive today (January 28, 2025) with a whopping 6500 visitors.

Several other cruises are set to arrive, bringing thousands of passengers, several of whom have pre-booked tours to enjoy their stay in Saint Lucia.