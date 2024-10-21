Sapphire Princess makes maiden call to Antigua with 2600 passengers

Antigua and Barbuda: The Sapphire Princess, on Saturday, made its maiden call to Heritage Quay port in Antigua with more than 3600 visitors and crew members. The visitors received a warm welcome from the officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Antigua Cruise Port.



The cruise arrived with 2600 passengers and 1700 crew members, all of whom disembarked the vessel to explore the beautiful island in the Caribbean.



Following its visit to Antigua, the magnificent vessel departed for Saint Martin, with three more visits scheduled to the island. The island of Antigua was chosen as the ship’s first call to the Caribbean.



The Heritage Quay came alive with a hive of activity as thousands of passengers and crew disembarked from the vessel.



As the cruise arrived, its captain said that the timing of the ship’s visit is perfect for the guests. “I like the fact for instance and I told the guests its only one ship import today because that will give the people better opportunity to experience the local,” he said.



He added that the amenities that Antigua and Barbuda offers makes it an ideal destination for his crew. The captain outlined, “One of the element which is very important is remain connected to family because we have to remember that they spent seven months on board with us so connectivity to easy accessible internet it is very appreciated.”



The captain makes it very clear that this is not his first visit to what he calls this lovely island as he speaks of one of his favorite places to visit here, which was the church St Mary’s.



With the arrival of a huge number of passengers in the beginning of the cruise season 2024-2025, makes cruise tourism officials anticipate another bumper year for the sector.



The 2024-2025 cruise season officially opened on October 9 in Antigua and Barbuda with a call from the Celebrity Summit.