Antigua kicks off 2024-2025 cruise season with Celebrity Summit and Rhapsody of the Seas

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua Cruise Port is buzzing with huge excitement as it officially welcomed its first cruise call for the 2024-2025 cruise season.



The Celebrity Summit docked at the port on Tuesday morning which sparked a buzz of excitement at Heritage Quay for what is anticipated to be a robust season. The island welcomed its second call of the season with Rhapsody of the Seas arriving on Wednesday.



While expressing their pride over the development, the Ministry of Tourism noted, “Antigua Cruise Port kicks off the new season with the arrival of Celebrity Summit, the first ship of the Celebrity Cruises line to dock for the 2024-2025 season. We warmly welcome both passengers and crew to the beautiful Antigua. We hope you have an unforgettable visit!”



Hundreds of passengers were seen disembarking the cruise and exploring the Antigua Cruise Port, marking a successful start to the cruise season.



Meanwhile, yesterday, the Royal Caribbean International vessel, Rhapsody of the Seas, with a capacity of 2040 passengers docked at Heritage Quay at 8 am in the morning and stayed in the port until 5 pm.



The passengers and the crew got the chance to explore the vibrant culture of the island and the bustling Heritage Quay shopping complex.



As the cruise season heats up, the arrival of the magnificent Rhapsody of the Seas is one the several anticipated visits for October 2024. The port will continue to welcome a huge number of international cruise liners, bringing a huge number of visitors to the island.



According to the information, Celebrity Summit will be returning on October 14 with an anticipated 2158 passengers followed by Sapphire Princess on October 19, bringing around 2678 passengers.



On October 20, one of the largest expected cruise Regal Princess will be arriving on October 20, bringing 3560 passengers and P&O’s Britannia will arrive on October 29 with 3638 passengers.



Notably, the month will wrap up with another visit by Sapphire Princess on October 31, marking a successful first month of the cruise season 2024-2025.



Throughout this month, Heritage Quay in Antigua will be playing host to hundreds and thousands of visitors as each cruise ship offers passengers and the crew opportunity to explore the natural beauty and culture of Antigua.