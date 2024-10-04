Barbuda set for record-breaking cruise season with 23 ships expected to visit in 2024-2025

Antigua and Barbuda: The tourism industry in Antigua and Barbuda is all set to have a landmark year in terms of cruise tourism, with Antigua Cruise Port announcing that 23 cruise ships will visit Barbuda during the upcoming 2024-2025 season.



The development was announced at the Antigua Cruise Connect Conference where the tourism stakeholders of the island nation discussed the various growth strategies.



While announcing this, Operations Manager Rawles Reynolds noted a major rise from the previous average of one or two ships per season to a significant 23, bringing an anticipated 5000 passengers seeking an isolated and luxurious experience on Barbuda.



In addition to this, it was also announced that Antigua's cruise ports, Falmouth and Heritage Quay, anticipate to welcome 58 and 351 calls, respectively, totaling 432 cruises for the season.



During the meeting, it was further announced that the 2024-2025 season is projected to see a whopping 7.5 percent increase in passenger volume, reaching 811,931 across 425 calls.



While the development is being seen as a major boost for the tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda, netizens are expressing opposite views as they believe the tourists will ruin the beautiful island.



A user named Colin Banks wrote only two words however they had very deep meaning as he said, "Paradise Ruined." Another user named Janet A Ramsey also voiced similar views saying, "I've seen what cruise ships do to beautiful, idyllic locations and it's not good. Be very careful what you wish for."



On the other hand, Antigua and Barbuda is gearing up for the cruise season for which the Antigua Cruise Port also welcomed Gasper George as its new General Manager. Hailing from beautiful Saint Lucia, Gasper comes with an impressive background as the Director of Operations and Product Development for Saint Lucia Cruise Port.



The officials noted that with the start of 2024/25 cruise season just around the corner, they are ready for an incredible journey ahead. They believe that Gasper's expertise and passion for excellence will drive the island to new heights, making Antigua and Barbuda an even more sought-after cruise destination in the Caribbean.