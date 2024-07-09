Over 2,500 people arrive in Antigua and Barbuda aboard 17 flights over weekend

Antigua and Barbuda: The VC Bird International Airport in Antigua was abuzz with activity over the weekend as it welcomed a huge number of travelers from across the globe. A total of seventeen international flights landed on the airport which brough more than 2500 passengers.



According to the information from tourism officials, nine flights landed on Saturday at the airport, carrying a total of 1,356 individuals while eight other flights carrying 1173 tourists came to Antigua on Sunday.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C James highlighted that while not all the passengers were tourist, the majority of them were visiting the island nation.



These passengers primarily came from the United States of America, especially New York and Miami, as well as Canada in North America and the United Kingdom.



It is to be noted that these figures only account for the international flights and does not include the regional carriers including Caribbean Airlines which also caused significant activity on the VC Bird International Airport.



The arrival of this huge number of passengers showcases the significant presence of the island nation on the world map, making it a well-known destination among international passengers seeking a relaxing and peaceful holiday away from their hectic lives.



The passengers who arrive at the airport not only shows the enhancement of the tourism sector but also benefits the island as a whole as the tourists book hotel, taxis, tours and visit restaurants and major hot spots, injecting money directly into the economy of Antigua and Barbuda.



VCBIA is the largest Leeward Islands airport, handling over 850,000 passengers per year, and accommodates over ten airlines.



Meanwhile, the tourism officials are planning to expand their network by meeting with other airlines or asking the existing ones to increase their operations to and from Antigua and Barbuda in order to allow more people to travel to the twin island nation.



