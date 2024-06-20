Man heartbroken by cozy moment of fiancée with singer Chris Brown, calls off engagement

The man was shocked to see such a cozy picture of her girl with the American singer. It is to be noted that Chris Brown has a huge fan base among females and at present he is on his 11:11 tour meet & greet.

An American man, Jared Jay Sims, has called off his engagement with his fiancée after a picture of renowned singer and rapper Chris Brown lifting her up during the Meet & Greet in Detroit went viral on social media. Sims claimed that he gave his girl a whopping $1,100 for the experience as her birthday gift.

The man was shocked to see such a cozy picture of her girl with the American singer. It is to be noted that Chris Brown has a huge fan base among females and at present he is on his 11:11 tour meet & greet. After the photo of the girl and Brown went viral, Jared Jay Sims took to Facebook to express his disappointment with it. He noted that she was her soon to be fiancée and this was her birthday present.

The man continued to say that in his head he was convinced that a meet and greet means shaking hands with the fans and getting a signed autographed black and white picture or CD.

"But I don't care, I will trade my Boyfriend for a meet & greet with Chris Brown a hundred more times," she said.

While saying that he is 'heartbroken,' 'devastated,' 'embarrassed,' and 'bamboozled,' Sims stated that once he saw the photo and found how viral it had gotten with the insensitive supportive comments, he ended the engagement immediately. He further mentioned, "Fk everyone who supporter her." [caption id="attachment_72378" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]Man took to Facebook to disclose his feelings[/caption] It is to be noted that this is the second relationship that has ended because of Brown's Meet and Greet . Women have been paying $10k for a picture with Chris Brown and losing their boyfriends after that, and none of them seems to regret it as they all claim a picture with Chris Brown is worth more than their ex-boyfriends. The first relationship which ended was disclosed by the female partner who in a very disrespect tone said that his boyfriend broke up with her because she allowed Chris Brown to hold her waist during the Meet and Greet and after the picture went viral, his boyfriend immediately broke up with him.[caption id="attachment_72377" align="aligncenter" width="471"]Female who said "I will trade my Boyfriend for a meet & greet with Chris Brown a hundred more times"[/caption]

The singer's Meet & Greet photos with the female fans are very touchy and personal that any loyal partner could get offended easily. He is seen lifting the woman, grabbing them, hugging them while some even sat on his lap.

Not only this, but the rapper has even given inappropriate statements for her female fans, saying, "If I could gauge what those women who pay my meet-and-greet have on their skin, I'd even lick their stomachs and go with my head down below."

Everybody was always like you just have to take normal pictures, and the artist will distance himself from you, especially if you're a lady. If not because I'm afraid of skin infections because I don't know what the ladies have on their skins, I'd even do my meet-and-greet with a shirt off so I can feel everything skin-to-skin. I'm my meet-and-greet sessions; I always touch the ladies however I want and wherever I want because these hoęs ain't loyal - Chris Brown

According to a source, Brown changed the whole idea of meet and greets, and his new way of doing meet and greets with his female fans is fun.