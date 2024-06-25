St. Kitts and Nevis PM Drew's historic visit to Taiwan marks strengthened bilateral ties

This was the first Military Honours Ceremony to be held since President Lai Ching-te's inauguration in May.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew was welcomed to Taiwan with a grand Military Honours Ceremony at the Presidential Office in Taipei. The ceremony was held on Monday morning as the Prime Minister arrived with his delegation. This was the first Military Honours Ceremony to be held since President Lai Ching-te 's inauguration in May.

He is also the first head of government to visit the country on a state visit since the President was sworn in.

PM Drew and his team later engaged in bilateral discussions on matters of mutual interest, and the meetings signaled the continued strong bond of friendship between the nations.

He also had a fruitful discussion with the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of China (Taiwan), Dr. Chia-lung Lin. The meeting focused on areas of future collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan in various sectors including healthcare, renewable energy development and technology.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister emphasized the deep connections shared between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan during the discussions.

He outlined that Taiwan has contributed significantly towards technological advancement in the Caribbean region, and with the development of the health city, his administration is envisioning incorporating elements from Taiwan to showcase their mark on the project and their continued support for the health sector.

PM Drew also shed light on the energy and healthcare improvements, which are supported by Taiwan's technological expertise, which will transform the island nation while bringing long-term benefits to the people.

In addition to this, Minister Lin expressed Taiwan's commitment to continuing discussions about assisting the Federation in strengthening its health sector and enhancing the quality of services.

Following this significant meeting, a dinner was hosted in honor of PM Drew and Diani Prince Drew.

According to the sources, the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation included Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas, Cabinet Secretary, Dr Marcus Natta, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Naeemah Hazelle, Special Envoy for health, Dr Frank Laws and Director of SKNIS, Sherema Matthew and Diani Prince-Drew.