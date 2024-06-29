Friday, 19th July 2024
9th Showcase Antigua Barbuda turns out huge success, draws over 40 travel partners

This event was dedicated to business-to-business travel trade and aimed to boost business from the destination’s primary source markets, including the US, Canada, UK, Europe and the Caribbean.

Saturday, 29th June 2024

9th Showcase Antigua Barbuda turns out huge success, draws over 40 travel partners (PC-Facebook account of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)
Antigua and Barbuda: The 9th annual Showcase Antigua Barbuda hosted from June 23 to 26 turned out to be a huge success. It saw over 40 travel partners from across the globe indulging in the best of the island nation.

It was hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority collaboratively.

[caption id="attachment_72617" align="aligncenter" width="1600"] Travel partners engaging with the visitors during Showcase Antigua Barbuda (PC - Facebook)[/caption]

The major highlight of the event was the vibrant ‘Hello Summer 2024’ opening cocktail party hosted at The Verandah Resort and Spa. This event featured vibrant cultural presentations of dance, food and entertainment.

The following day, travel partners engaged in pre-scheduled appointments with local suppliers in the tourism industry at Royalton Antigua.

According to the information, the travel partners also enjoyed visiting on-island properties with a full day of familiarization trips which were hosted by Antigua and Barbuda Tourism and it was followed by a relaxing sunset cocktail hosted by the Rocks Group at Sheer Rocks.

Meanwhile, the travel partners also explored Barbuda while visiting the stunning Frigate Bird Santuary, Two Foot Bay Caves, The Pink Sand Beach, and Princess Diana Beach, hosted by Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority ending with a “Nautical Chic” party at the new adults-only Royalton Chic Antigua.

Kofi Nelson

