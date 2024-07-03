Caribbean Airlines resumes operation with relief flights

The network operations by the Caribbean Airlines have been resumed today (June 3, 2024) with the relief flights.

The network operations by the Caribbean Airlines have been resumed today with the relief flights.

“Caribbean Airlines will operate relief flights for ticketed and confirmed passengers who were displaced due to regional flight cancellations during the period June 30 - June 2,” mentioned the Caribbean Airlines.

As stated by the Caribbean Airlines , the flight operations were shut for three days due to the adverse weather condition. The hit of Hurricane Beryl on the Caribbean region is resulting in major loss .

And, the relief flights by the Caribbean Airlines are to operate today, which is on Wednesday (July 3, 2024). The schedule to this is as follows-

The flight (BW3256) from Trinidad to St. Maarten will depart at 9:45 am from Trinidad.

The flight (BW3257) from St. Maarten (SXM) to Trinidad (POS) will depart at 1:05 pm from St. Maarten.

The flight (BW3434) between Trinidad (POS) and Saint Lucia (SLU) will depart from Trinidad at 4:25 pm.

The flight (BW3435) between Saint Lucia (SLU) and Trinidad (POS) will depart from Saint Lucia at 6:15 pm.

The flight (BW3438) from Trinidad (POS) to Grenada (GND) will depart from Trinidad at 3:00 pm.

The flight (BW3439) from Grenada (GND) to Trinidad (POS) will depart from Grenada at 4:25 pm.

Such announced regional recovery flights state that the limited operations in the country have been started. Such a start as well states of the conditions being better in several of the small nation islands. However, the threat is still in the region as Hurricane Beryl is moving towards Jamaica with the rapid speed of 155 mph.

It laid devastating impressions on the countries Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines while making its way towards Jamaica. The destruction it laid is not just limited to materialistic things, however has taken the lives of three as 1 in Grenada and 2 in Carriacou.