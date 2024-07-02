Beryl to move towards South Texas by passing Jamaica 

National Hurricane Center (NHC) brings forward the cone of Beryl moving very close to South Texas passing Jamaica by this weekend where it is expected to be a Tropical Storm.

Currently, the whole Caribbean region is going through tough times as Hurricane Beryl has been intensified to Category 5 with the speed of over 150 mph. However, as per the current forecast, it will move towards South Texas with its speed following the downward trend.

The forecast stated that it will pass and move towards Jamaica on Wednesday at around 7:00 pm with the speed of 110 mph. And, will move towards South Texas on Thursday at around 7:00 pm with the speed of 90 mph.

Following it, the speed will follow a downward trend, reaching up to 65 mph till Saturday.

Caribbean countries like Grenada, Carriacou and Grenadines are under life threatening conditions. It has started producing catastrophic winds and life threatening storm surge in the Southern Windward Islands

The maximum sustained winds under Category 5 Hurricane were reported up to 165 mph and with the forecast of its shifting towards South Texas, it could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

There as well are chances of rain that will creep up with the isolated showers on Friday, relatively more on Saturday. And, about the same as Friday on Sunday. Thereafter, on Monday the showers are forecasted to be relatively near to widely scattered.

[embed]https://fb.watch/t3ntcePJyS/[/embed]

Embedded Post Credits to Meteorologist Nick Bannin's Facebook

While passing, Hurricane Beryl is to first move to Jamaica as Beryl becomes dangerous with category 5. The Meteorology department of Jamaica has reported that the island could face severe devastating impacts of Hurricane in 36 hours or less.

This includes the water being in highly dangerous conditions combined with high waves. Amidst this, the government has even urged to small craft operators that include fishers from the banks and cays to follow the safety precautions.