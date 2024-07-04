Jamaica under curfew as Hurricane Beryl's heavy rainfall continues to pose threat

He noted that Jamaica continues to experience adverse weather conditions following the passage of Hurricane Beryl which is why he convened the Cabinet virtually yesterday evening and received reports from the relevant ministers.

Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness has encouraged all the citizens to comply with the curfew measures and take all necessary steps for their safety and the protection of their families.

Holness continued to say that after reviewing the present situation, it was assessed that the continuing weather conditions while considering public safety, public order, and property protection, warrant the declaration of a new curfew.

Therefore, the Prime Minister notified all the citizens that an all-island curfew will be in effect from tonight, Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024, starting at 11:00 pm through to 6 am on Thursday, July 4th, 2024.

He further thanked all the first responders, essential services, security forces, and good Samaritans who had helped others during this time of crisis. "This storm will pass, and we will cover," noted the PM.

In addition to this, the hurricane warning has been discontinued for the island while the flash flood watch remains in effect. The development was announced as of 11 pm on Wednesday as the Hurricane Beryl started to move away from Jamaica.Meanwhile, there will be continuing periods of heavy rainfall which could result in flash flooding over low lying and flood prone areas of Jamaica therefore the flash flood watch will remain in effect until 5 am today.

It is to be noted that at 10 pm yesterday, the centre of Hurricane Beryl was located around latitude 18.0 degrees North and longitude 79.2 degrees West which is about 65 miles south-southwest of Jamaica.

The hurricane is now moving toward the west northwest near 33 km per hour speed while a westward to west northwestward movement is predicted during the next day or two, taking the centre of the hurricane away from Jamaica and just south of the Cayman Islands over the night.