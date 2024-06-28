Nevis Mango Fest to host Supper Club on July 6, featuring delicious 4-course menu
The delightful evening will be hosted on Saturday, July 6 from 7 pm to 9 pm in celebration of Mango Festival’s 10th and sweetest year.The delightful evening will be hosted on Saturday, July 6 from 7 pm to 9 pm in celebration of Mango Festival’s 10th and sweetest year.
Friday, 28th June 2024
The delightful evening will be hosted on Saturday, July 6 from 7 pm to 9 pm in celebration of Mango Festival’s 10th and sweetest year.According to the information, renowned international chef, Shorne Benjamin will be bringing his culinary prowess to Supper Club at Mango Restaurant in the Four Seasons Resort. The visitors to the club will experience a unique four course menu which will be centred around the island’s delicious bounty – the mango. The menu will comprise of pumpkin soup with shaved bitter chocolate in starter followed by mango panzanella salad in the second course.
Meanwhile, the main course will comprise of choice of curry mango fish or jerk duck confit with mango chutney and the dessert will be mango mousse.
It is to be noted that the tasting menu is priced at $130 USD per person with delicious welcome cocktail being included in it only. The organisers announced that if any individual wants to pair an optional beverage, they can do so for USD $50 for alcoholic and USD$30 for non alcoholic drinks.
Meanwhile, the full table for eight persons will be available for $900 USD and it was further announced by the organisers that people need to reserve their place before hand by called at 869-469-1111 or by sending an email to liezel.roa@fourseasons.com.The highly anticipated Nevis Mango Festival will take place from July 4 to 7, 2024, and the island will celebrate its more than 40 varieties of mangoes. The official opening of the fest on Thursday, July 4, at the Botanical Gardens will be free for everyone, while mouthwatering food and drinks will be available on sale. The four day event will comprise of a number of games, activities and mango infused dishes and drinks along with Taste of Nevis Passport Food Tour, making it an ideal place for everyone to enjoy and have a great family and friends time.
Latest
- Antigua: Opposition makes dramatic exit as ex-member Smith s...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Food Prices on rise, inflation shows do...
-
Sint Maarten politician attacked, wife killed in politically...
-
Saint Lucia: Tourism sector booms with 42% increase in arriv...
-
Jamaica: Collapsed Troy Bridge to witness work commencement...
Related Articles
Friday, 28th June 2024
Friday, 28th June 2024
Friday, 28th June 2024
Friday, 28th June 2024
Friday, 28th June 2024
Friday, 28th June 2024
Friday, 28th June 2024
Friday, 28th June 2024