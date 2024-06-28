Nevis Mango Fest to host Supper Club on July 6, featuring delicious 4-course menu

The delightful evening will be hosted on Saturday, July 6 from 7 pm to 9 pm in celebration of Mango Festival’s 10th and sweetest year.The delightful evening will be hosted on Saturday, July 6 from 7 pm to 9 pm in celebration of Mango Festival’s 10th and sweetest year.

The Nevis Mango Festival organisers have extended a personal invitation to everyone to join the Supper Club at the Mango Restaurant Four Seasons Resort.

The delightful evening will be hosted on Saturday, July 6 from 7 pm to 9 pm in celebration of Mango Festival’s 10th and sweetest year.

According to the information, renowned international chef, Shorne Benjamin will be bringing his culinary prowess to Supper Club at Mango Restaurant in the Four Seasons Resort. The visitors to the club will experience a unique four course menu which will be centred around the island’s delicious bounty – the mango. The menu will comprise of pumpkin soup with shaved bitter chocolate in starter followed by mango panzanella salad in the second course.

Meanwhile, the main course will comprise of choice of curry mango fish or jerk duck confit with mango chutney and the dessert will be mango mousse.

It is to be noted that the tasting menu is priced at $130 USD per person with delicious welcome cocktail being included in it only. The organisers announced that if any individual wants to pair an optional beverage, they can do so for USD $50 for alcoholic and USD$30 for non alcoholic drinks.

Meanwhile, the full table for eight persons will be available for $900 USD and it was further announced by the organisers that people need to reserve their place before hand by called at 869-469-1111 or by sending an email to liezel.roa@fourseasons.com.