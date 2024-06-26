Friday, 19th July 2024
Trinidad: 2-year-old found unresponsive at daycare died due to blunt force, confirms autopsy

The autopsy took place at the Forensic Science Centre on Tuesday, which confirmed that baby Glasgow also suffered internal bleeding following the assault incident.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kelly Hope, a babysitter, is expected to be charged with murder after an autopsy disclosed that two-year-old Xaevi’el Glasgow died due to blunt force trauma and injury to the head.

The sources stated that investigators are expected to approach officials at the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on what type of charges, if any, the babysitter, Kelly Ann Hope, should face.

According to the information, on Friday, June 14, 2024, two year old baby of Mon Desir Road, South Oropouche was left in the care of the female at her residence in Grant Street, Couva.

However, when his father went to collect him after 8 pm, he found him unresponsive and immediately notified the emergency health services, who rushed the baby to the Couva district health facility, where the medical officials pronounced him dead.

The father also reported that the child was sleeping in the room and Kelly went inside to wake him up as she picked him up, his head was shaking which was not usual, leaving the father suspicious over the child’s health.

At that time, the medical personnel also found swelling on the infant’s forehead, which led to them scheduling the post-mortem.

The parents of the child were also seeking answers as they left Xaevi’el completely healthy at the daycare. Not only this, but the two-year-old’s brother also had a bruise on his left eye, as if he had been injured by a pencil.

The older boy, aged 4, later told his parents it was the babysitter who stuck him with the pencil, for which he was treated later.

After the confirmation of the baby’s murder, the babysitter who was earlier questioned but then released will be charged this week.

