Weather Forecast: TS Beryl projected to turn into Hurricane in Barbados

Tropical Storm Beryl is projected to become hurricane before it hits Barbados late Sunday night (June 30, 2024) . Amidst this, the Hurricane watch is live for Barbados.

The Barbados Meteorological Services have alerted the residents as according to the current forecast, the center of Beryl is expected to pass 45 km (26 miles) south of Barbados. And, the island is expected to feel the impacts associated with the system as early as late Sunday.

During the passage, Beryl Strong winds can cause damage to homes and properties. Adding to it, flash flooding is likely across the island. Such has been forecasted to affect especially the flood-prone areas.

The thunderstorm activity that may hit the country may cause multiple interruptions. Such may include the interruptions to power utilities and the services. There will also be hazards to marine life.

The marine conditions will be hazardous ahead of and during the passage of Beryl. And, a small craft and high surf warning are currently in effect for the above normal sea swells which is expected to deteriorate from Sunday night.

Considering all the negative impacts that the hurricane may cause to the country, the country’s meteorological services have encouraged the public to follow the advice provided by the Department of Emergency Management and other local officials.

Looking to the depth of forecast, Tropical Storm Beryl continued to strengthen overnight and at 5 am today (June 29, 2023), it was located near 9.8 N (North) 45.5 W (West) or about 1570 km (981 miles) east-southeast of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds are 50 MPH (85 Km/H). And, the current movement is towards the West at 21 MPH (33 Km/H), and the minimum central pressure is 1001 mb. Significantly, the Hurricane Watch is issued in the region when the sustained winds of 64 knots or greater (74mph; 119kmh) associated with hurricanes are forecasted to affect Barbados within 48 hours.