Dominica: Melissa Skerrit's Roseau Central Summer Camp to return with exciting activities
The summer camp will also comprise a visit to the State House, which will be hosted by President Sylvanie Burton, and a visit to the Office of the Prime Minister hosted by Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit.
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Minister Melissa Skerrit announced that there are limited seats for this annual camp and urged everyone to register as soon as possible. She noted, "It's summertime again!! We have some really fun and exciting things lined up for our little ones this summer! Sign up today!!"
She added that interested parents and guardians can register their children at Roseau Central Constituency or by calling 440-4042.It is to be noted that Melissa Skerrit has always been active in hosting such activities for the children of her constituency, and she has been hosting these for quite some years now.
Every time, she comes up with new ideas for the children to engage them in more outdoor activities, helping them build their mental and physical health through fun activities.The citizens of Dominica have always extended their appreciation towards the Minister for being so generous and keeping the children engaged so that they can get more involved outside rather than being on their devices all the time, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, or television, making them dull and idle.
Also, this time, the exclusive visit to the President and the Prime Minister's Office will allow the children to have a one-on-one conversation with the leaders of the country, encouraging them to participate more in such activities.
Latest
- Antigua: Opposition makes dramatic exit as ex-member Smith s...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Food Prices on rise, inflation shows do...
-
Sint Maarten politician attacked, wife killed in politically...
-
Saint Lucia: Tourism sector booms with 42% increase in arriv...
-
Jamaica: Collapsed Troy Bridge to witness work commencement...
Related Articles
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saturday, 6th July 2024