Dominica: Melissa Skerrit's Roseau Central Summer Camp to return with exciting activities

The Housing Minister of Dominica and the Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central, Melissa Poponne Skerrit, is all set to host the exciting Annual Summer Camp. This camp will take place from July 10 to 14 for children aged between 5 to 12. According to the information, the five-day Roseau Central Annual Summer Camp will feature a number of exciting and mind-building activities for kids, including arts and crafts, soap making, cooking, excursions, jewelry making, creole craft, tik tok video creation, candle making, cuisine/arts Chinese style, Dominican cuisine, outdoor cooking, eat what we grow, photography, songwriting, drama and dance. The summer camp will also comprise a visit to the State House, which will be hosted by President Sylvanie Burton , and a visit to the Office of the Prime Minister hosted by Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit.

Minister Melissa Skerrit announced that there are limited seats for this annual camp and urged everyone to register as soon as possible. She noted, "It's summertime again!! We have some really fun and exciting things lined up for our little ones this summer! Sign up today!!"

She added that interested parents and guardians can register their children at Roseau Central Constituency or by calling 440-4042.

It is to be noted that Melissa Skerrit has always been active in hosting such activities for the children of her constituency, and she has been hosting these for quite some years now.

Every time, she comes up with new ideas for the children to engage them in more outdoor activities, helping them build their mental and physical health through fun activities.

The citizens of Dominica have always extended their appreciation towards the Minister for being so generous and keeping the children engaged so that they can get more involved outside rather than being on their devices all the time, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, or television, making them dull and idle.

Also, this time, the exclusive visit to the President and the Prime Minister's Office will allow the children to have a one-on-one conversation with the leaders of the country, encouraging them to participate more in such activities.