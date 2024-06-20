Barbados to host Golden Jubilee of annual Crop Over Festival, know deets

Friday, 19th July 2024
The island has been celebrating the festivities since as early as May, and in honor of the festival’s 50th celebration, the Barbados Tourism Authority has outlined 50 things to do in the country during the 2024 Crop Over Festival.

Thursday, 20th June 2024

Barbados is all set to celebrate 50 years of the sweetest summer festival – Crop Over. The annual festival will honour 50 years of life, heritage, culture and endless vibes from July 6 to August 7, 2024. The island has been celebrating the festivities since as early as May, and in honor of the festival’s 50th celebration, the Barbados Tourism Authority has outlined 50 things to do in the country during the 2024 Crop Over Festival. These things include watching the highly anticipated World Cup T20 final match on June 29, which will surely beOut of this World.People can attend mini-events like Crop Over Sweet Lime, experience a day in the morning, attend a breakfast party, watch kiddies' adornment, explore underwater Barbados, and the list goes on. Visitors can also end the day filled with festival activities by watching the most breath taking sunset and taking a photo of the cherry tree hill.

The fifty things to do in Barbados during Crop Over Festival 2024 are as follows:

  1. Attend a Crop Over Sweet Lime
  2. Watch a World Cup T20 Match
  3. Witness the Delivery of the Last Canes
  4. Jump in a Kadooment Band
  5. Experience Foreday Monday
  6. Learn to Wuk Up
  7. Add a bashment Soca Song to the playlist
  8. Attend a Breakfast Party
  9. Watch Kiddies Kadooment
  10. Experience an All-Inclusive Party
  11. Sing your heart out at a Soca Concert
  12. Enjoy a party cooler cruise
  13. Dance with Mother Sally and the Tuk Band
  14. Learn how to stick lick
  15. Support local at Bridgetown Market
  16. Take a walking food tour of the island’s capital
  17. Find your name on the Builders of Barbados Wall
  18. Visit Rihanna Drive
  19. Explore Underwater Barbados
  20. Eat your way through Worthing Square
  21. Watch a Barbadian sunset
  22. Take a photo of Cherry Tree Hill
  23. Enjoy a relaxing East Coast Drive
  24. Watch horse racing at the Garrison Savannah
  25. Visit St John Parish Church
  26. Spend a Friday at Oistins
  27. Discover Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park
  28. Take a picture at Gun Hill Signal Station
  29. Taste local chocolates
  30. Discover motorsport island
  31. Explore Animal Flower Cave
  32. Do a Rum Shop Hop
  33. Indulge in Delicious Cuisine at a Bottomless Brunch
  34. Sail around Barbados’ picturesque coastline
  35. Enjoy a seaside lunch
  36. Relax in the natural pools of Bathsheba
  37. Go on an E-bike tour
  38. Venture through walkers' reserve
  39. Release your adrenaline junkie off-roading
  40. Have a farm-to-table experience
  41. Taste the world’s oldest rum
  42. Take a rum tour
  43. Learn how to make soap
  44. Wander through Coco Hill Forest
  45. Tour the island on the Bajan Bus Tour
  46. Take a pottery class
  47. Visit the monument to the Barbadian family
  48. Hike Chalky Mount
  49. Learn how to surf
  50. Play a game of road tennis

