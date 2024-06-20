Barbados to host Golden Jubilee of annual Crop Over Festival, know deets
The island has been celebrating the festivities since as early as May, and in honor of the festival’s 50th celebration, the Barbados Tourism Authority has outlined 50 things to do in the country during the 2024 Crop Over Festival.
Barbados is all set to celebrate 50 years of the sweetest summer festival – Crop Over. The annual festival will honour 50 years of life, heritage, culture and endless vibes from July 6 to August 7, 2024. The island has been celebrating the festivities since as early as May, and in honor of the festival’s 50th celebration, the Barbados Tourism Authority has outlined 50 things to do in the country during the 2024 Crop Over Festival. These things include watching the highly anticipated World Cup T20 final match on June 29, which will surely be ‘Out of this World.’ People can attend mini-events like Crop Over Sweet Lime, experience a day in the morning, attend a breakfast party, watch kiddies' adornment, explore underwater Barbados, and the list goes on. Visitors can also end the day filled with festival activities by watching the most breath taking sunset and taking a photo of the cherry tree hill.
The fifty things to do in Barbados during Crop Over Festival 2024 are as follows:
- Attend a Crop Over Sweet Lime
- Watch a World Cup T20 Match
- Witness the Delivery of the Last Canes
- Jump in a Kadooment Band
- Experience Foreday Monday
- Learn to Wuk Up
- Add a bashment Soca Song to the playlist
- Attend a Breakfast Party
- Watch Kiddies Kadooment
- Experience an All-Inclusive Party
- Sing your heart out at a Soca Concert
- Enjoy a party cooler cruise
- Dance with Mother Sally and the Tuk Band
- Learn how to stick lick
- Support local at Bridgetown Market
- Take a walking food tour of the island’s capital
- Find your name on the Builders of Barbados Wall
- Visit Rihanna Drive
- Explore Underwater Barbados
- Eat your way through Worthing Square
- Watch a Barbadian sunset
- Take a photo of Cherry Tree Hill
- Enjoy a relaxing East Coast Drive
- Watch horse racing at the Garrison Savannah
- Visit St John Parish Church
- Spend a Friday at Oistins
- Discover Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park
- Take a picture at Gun Hill Signal Station
- Taste local chocolates
- Discover motorsport island
- Explore Animal Flower Cave
- Do a Rum Shop Hop
- Indulge in Delicious Cuisine at a Bottomless Brunch
- Sail around Barbados’ picturesque coastline
- Enjoy a seaside lunch
- Relax in the natural pools of Bathsheba
- Go on an E-bike tour
- Venture through walkers' reserve
- Release your adrenaline junkie off-roading
- Have a farm-to-table experience
- Taste the world’s oldest rum
- Take a rum tour
- Learn how to make soap
- Wander through Coco Hill Forest
- Tour the island on the Bajan Bus Tour
- Take a pottery class
- Visit the monument to the Barbadian family
- Hike Chalky Mount
- Learn how to surf
- Play a game of road tennis
