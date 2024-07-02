Empty shelves, long lines as Jamaicans prepare for CAT 5 Beryl

The citizens in Jamaica are preparing as the Met Office has issued a Hurricane Warning as Beryl is forecasted to approach the coast of Jamaica on Wednesday morning.

Jamaica: Empty bread shelves and long lines were noticeable in supermarkets across St Andrew in Jamaica as the citizens prepare for Hurricane Beryl.

People are buying breads and other dry things which can help them in times of need.

The citizens in Jamaica are preparing as the Met Office has issued a Hurricane Warning as Beryl is forecasted to approach the coast of Jamaica on Wednesday morning. The hurricane poses an extreme danger to anyone, anything in its path.

The preparations will help Jamaicans to come back to track after the hurricane passes.

According to the weather forecasters, Beryl is anticipated to start impacting the country on Wednesday.

This Category 5 hurricane has become the earliest on record since Monday night, with the sustained winds reaching 160 mph as it barrelled through the southeastern Caribbean.

At present, it is now up to 165 mph for winds, moving

west northwest

at 22 mph, and is located around 775 miles from Kingston, Jamaica. At her current speed, the center of Beryl will reach Kingston in 35 hours.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jamaica

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the South Coast of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque westward to the border of Haiti.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the South coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Anse d’Hainault.

Beryl is still expected to be near major hurricane intensity as it passes near Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Hurricane Center has just stated in the 4 am update that Beryl is still a category 5 and she has strengthened to a 165 mph hurricane. This is extremely dangerous for Jamaica because even if she weakens when she is passing, she will still be a major hurricane of cat 3, 4 or 5 intensity.