Empty shelves, long lines as Jamaicans prepare for CAT 5 Beryl
The citizens in Jamaica are preparing as the Met Office has issued a Hurricane Warning as Beryl is forecasted to approach the coast of Jamaica on Wednesday morning.
Tuesday, 2nd July 2024
Jamaica: Empty bread shelves and long lines were noticeable in supermarkets across St Andrew in Jamaica as the citizens prepare for Hurricane Beryl. People are buying breads and other dry things which can help them in times of need. The citizens in Jamaica are preparing as the Met Office has issued a Hurricane Warning as Beryl is forecasted to approach the coast of Jamaica on Wednesday morning. The hurricane poses an extreme danger to anyone, anything in its path. The preparations will help Jamaicans to come back to track after the hurricane passes. According to the weather forecasters, Beryl is anticipated to start impacting the country on Wednesday. This Category 5 hurricane has become the earliest on record since Monday night, with the sustained winds reaching 160 mph as it barrelled through the southeastern Caribbean. At present, it is now up to 165 mph for winds, moving west northwest at 22 mph, and is located around 775 miles from Kingston, Jamaica. At her current speed, the center of Beryl will reach Kingston in 35 hours. Summary of watches and warnings in effect:
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jamaica
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the South Coast of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque westward to the border of Haiti.
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the South coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Anse d’Hainault.
Latest
- Antigua: Opposition makes dramatic exit as ex-member Smith s...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Food Prices on rise, inflation shows do...
-
Sint Maarten politician attacked, wife killed in politically...
-
Saint Lucia: Tourism sector booms with 42% increase in arriv...
-
Jamaica: Collapsed Troy Bridge to witness work commencement...
Related Articles
Uncategorised
Tuesday, 2nd July 2024
Uncategorised
Tuesday, 2nd July 2024
Uncategorised
Tuesday, 2nd July 2024
Uncategorised
Tuesday, 2nd July 2024
Uncategorised
Tuesday, 2nd July 2024
Uncategorised
Tuesday, 2nd July 2024
Uncategorised
Tuesday, 2nd July 2024
Uncategorised
Tuesday, 2nd July 2024