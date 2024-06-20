Women Empowerment as Antigua and Barbuda’s initiative at CTO Caribbean Week 

The Women’s Empowerment Awards Breakfast was held by the country, Antigua and Barbuda. Such an event was held by the tourism Authority of the country to celebrate women’s empowerment at CTO Caribbean Week.

Women’s Empowerment Awards Breakfast was held under the theme “Caribbean Queens: Saluting Women Shaping the Future of Caribbean Tourism.” And, such an event has been conducted with the vision to recognize and honor the excellencies of women for their diverse roles.

Considerably, the tourism authority recognized the invaluable contribution and leadership roles that the women play to foster the tourism industry in the Caribbean. The opening of the event was done with the remarks by Minister of Tourism - Max Fernandez.

He casted light on the importance and need of empowering women in the tourism sector to boost female career progression. As well, the event held significantly honored the women for the commitment and dedication they bring towards their country’s growth.

The CTO Caribbean Week commenced this Monday in New York with the representatives. And, besides the breakfast, other events also made their place as it was followed by the marketing symposium which had several of significant discussions that were centered around the integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Tourism Marketing

Not only this, the award ceremony was also held, the Caribbean Media Awards. This aimed at celebrating the best content created by the media houses in the Caribbean region. As the event was opened with the remarks of Tourism Minister- Max Fernandes, the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism authority - Colin James is also attending the CTO Caribbean Week.

The event held is to set all the engagements and the meetings that as well would include interviews all around the week. Such an action aims at boosting the tourism sector and taking it to a significant height.