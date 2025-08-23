Trinidad: Singer left ‘broken-hearted, hurt’ after being hit by drummer during live Satsang

Despite the blow, the singer responded with grace and calm and told Kenny ‘I love you’ as the Satsang was being watched by thousands of people online, however, he later said that he left 'hurt' inside.

Trinidad and Tobago: A dramatic incident occurred during a live-streamed Satsang on Friday, which was being held at a Hindu Temple, when Kenny Ramgobin, a well-known drummer from the Enterprise, Chaguanas community in Trinidad, struck the singer Keshav Shankar, on the head.

According to the information, the altercation stemmed from Kenny’s discontent with the manner in which the singer had signalled him to play the drum.

Despite the blow, the singer responded with grace and calm and told Kenny ‘I love you’. Reports claim that his response has since drawn widespread praise on social media for showcasing forgiveness and composure instead of aggression.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media and has sparked widespread commentary online with several viewers condemning Kenny’s actions but also highlighting the powerful example of compassion shown by the singer.

Notably, hours later, Kenny issued an apology for his behaviour through a comment on social media noting that, “I am from enterprise Ragesh, this singer was insulting on live TV. I'm sorry to hit him. I just lost control."

Drummer apologies to singer post-incident in Trinidad In a post incident interview, singer Keshav Shankar explained what had actually transcribed saying that when a drummer is not paying attention, sometimes they have to tap the keys on the harmonium or sometimes they have to sing the song on the drum to help the drummer get back in time.

“However, Kenny didn’t respond in that way. There was a lot more behind his mind. He acted, uh, enviously and violently, and he proceeded to hit me. Although I apologize to him,” he further added.

When asked, how he felt after the altercation, the singer said that he was ‘broken-hearted’ and ‘hurt’ inside to have that experience, but added, that he understand as grew up living the Vedic science from since he was a child and understand that these things happen in life.