Guyana: Mandir vandalized amid outrage over death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge

The Guyana Dharmic Hindu Sabha reported the incident and shared images of the vandalized murti on its official Facebook page.

Guyana: Amid the significant outrage over the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge in Guyana, protestors vandalized the Tuschen Phase 2 Mandir on May 1, 2025. The shocking incident is now being condemned by a number of people in the island nation as people are saying, “the desecration of the altar which included damage to the murti is inexcusable.”

According to the information, the Guyana Dharmic Hindu Sabha made a report of the incident and also shared the images of the vandalised murti on their official Facebook account. The Sabha noted Mandirs are peaceful places of worship and their sanctity must always be respected.

It added that this type of action must not be condoned by anyone but should be condemned and noted that religious practice should be respected as it is a right enshrined in the constitution.

Moreover, the Sabha asked the police to continue their efforts to find the perpetrators of this disrespectful as well as unacceptable act and let them face the full force of the law.

The incident was also condemned by the Ethnic Relations Commission in Guyana who while reiterating their support for the family of Adrianna Younge seriously condemned the incident which took place in the name of peaceful protests. The ERC said that it firmly condemns such actions which violates the sanctity of a worship place for the Hindu brothers and sisters.

11-year-old Adrianna Younge found dead in mysterious circumstances in hotel pool

Adrianna Younge was reportedly found dead in a swimming pool at the Double Day hotel in Guyana after police officials were reported of a missing girl by the family. The circumstances involving the case turned suspicious, as the police officials earlier investigated in the same pool but found nothing and claimed that the girl was kidnapped out of the hotel, after analysing the CCTV footage.

This sparked intense protests in Guyana, with family members and locals torching the Double Day hotel and the owner's residence. An autopsy was scheduled, to be conducted by a government-appointed pathologist, but the family refused and instead requested a special pathologist.

The results revealed that Adrianna died out of drowning in the swimming pool, however the family refused to accept the claims. Since Adrianna’s death, protests in Guyana are intensifying and tensions have escalated across the nation as protestors and family demands justice.