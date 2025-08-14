Trinidad: Two vistabella men killed in high-speed crash on Uriah Butler Highway

The incident happened around 1:35 am on the northbound lane of the highway near Chief Brand Charlieville.

Trinidad and Tobago: A car crash occurred on Uriah Butler Highway in Chaguanas in the early hours of August 10, 2025. Reportedly, two men from Vistabella lost their life after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into the ditch.

According to the information, the incident occurred on the northbound lane of the highway near chief brand Charlieville around 1:35 am. It is being said that it happened while a silver Nissan AD wagon with registration no. PPD 6329 was travelling at high speed and fell off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Immediately, the police and fire officers were alerted about the incident and on arrival they started searching for the victims bodies. The driver is identified as 36-year-old Rondell Mungroo and a passenger named Neemah,19 from Vistabella was also found lying motionless on the grass partially covered with the blue coloured fabric.

After the initial investigation they were pronounced dead by the police on the spot. In further investigation relatives revealed that Neemah's father stopped him from going and advised him to stay home on the night of the incident. But the victim didn't listen and went along with Mungroo.

The officials are currently investigating the matter and searching for the details of the incident. Authorities have also urged the public for their assistance if they have any related information.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the community and people are getting wake up calls about the seriousness and importance of road safety and responsible driving.

Mourning the loss of two lives, the netizens have commented that “may the family and friends find strength and comfort during this difficult time.”