Grenada booms with 20% increase in visitor arrivals in 1st half of 2024

In a significant development, Grenada has witnessed a major increase in visitor arrivals during the first six months of 2024, from January to July.



The development was announced by the Tourism Authority who marked that the visitor numbers have risen by 20 percent during the 1st quarter and 2nd quarter as compared to 2019 and 18 percent when compared to last year.



The GTA remarked that this reflects the continued growth of Grenada as a premier travel destination despite recent challenges brought by COVID-19 and Hurricane Beryl.



According to the information, visitor arrivals increased by 10 percent during the month of July alone over 2019 and 5 percent over 2023.



The authority noted that Travel Intelligence and data analysis company ForwardKeys has produced a detailed analysis of the impact of Hurricane Beryl and includes a focus on the quick recover of the island as one of their case studies.



The organization noted that the market had shown yet impressive resilience as it quickly bounced back to normal booking levels.



Also, the Director of Intelligence and Marketing at ForwardKeys, Olivier Ponti said that the comprehensive travel intelligence cleary shows the major short term impact which Hurricane Beryl had on travel to the Caribbean, especially to those islands which were in the storm's direct path.



After the hurricane wreaked havoc, the tourism officials worked tirelessly to ensure the world and major source markets of the tri-island state's resilience.



Notably, the northern parts of the island and sister isles needed relief aid and assistance but mainland Grenada remained open to travellers.



Talking about the numbers, the CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach noted that her team is thrilled to see such positive growth in the visitor arrivals during this period, which clearly speaks volumed about the island's enduring appeal as well as the hardwork of the tourism stakeholders.



She added that the strategic efforts to the officials to maintain and grow Grenada's market share have been multifaceted and they have actively engage with the primary markets to meet directly with travel and airline partners and with the members of the media.



Roach emphasised that these interactions turned out to be fruitful in conveying the message that Grenada remains open and ready to welcome visitors and this reflected in the impressive date on record.



She continued to say that the dedicated and collaborative efforts of the entire tourism sector have truly paid off, and they are optimistic about continuing this momentum throughout the rest of the year and beyond for the island nation.