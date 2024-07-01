Hurricane Beryl brings major flooding to Grenada moments after landfall in Carriacou

The powerful storm brough significant rainfall and powerful winds, causing rapid rises in water levels as well as flash flooding across the island.

Moments after extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Carriacou, widespread flooding is being reported in several parts of the main island of Grenada.

The Southern parts of Grenada are seem to have been affected the most by the Hurricane. Barbados and Tobago are also experiencing flooding in some areas due to the storm surge.

According to the reports, flooding has been reported in St George’s, Grand Anse Valley, St David, and St Andrew.

The footage circulating online showcases the impact of the hurricane as waves crash onto the shore while flooding streets and causing major damage.

Beryl made landfall at sustained winds of 150 mph in Carriacou around 11:10 ET and caused huge destruction to several properties.

The Grenada Meteorological Office said that as of 2 pm on Monday, Beryl is approximately 65 miles northwest of the mainland and around 60 miles west-northwest of Carriacou. Meanwhile, the eye of the beryl is now over the Caribbean Sea.

The Office continued to say that showers, gusty winds and life threatening storm surge could still affect Carriacou and Grenada. However, conditions are anticipated to improve gradually as the system moves further away.

Meanwhile, Grenada still remains under Hurricane Warning, with the Met Office reporting a sustained wind speed of 92 mph or 148 km per hour and a gust of 121 mph or 194 km per hour.

Also, the government shared footage of adverse impacts of the hurricane on the island and urged the citizens to exercise caution.

It said, “Hurricane Beryl has made landfall, and parts of our tri-island state are experiencing intense winds and damage. The video footage shows the hurricane’s impact across various areas of Grenada. We strongly advise everyone to remain indoors and stay safe.”

They further asked everyone to stay informed and take necessary precautions by following the latest updates and advisories from the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA).