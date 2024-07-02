Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Grenada, 3 dead

According to the information, the Grenada Disaster Response Teams began their assessments of the damage in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

The first major hurricane of this year, Category 5 Beryl, has claimed three more lives in the island of Grenada after it tore through the island on Monday. The first death was reported a few hours ago in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the information, the Grenada Disaster Response Teams began their assessments of the damage in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

They reported that one person was killed after a tree fell on the individual on the mainland, while two other deaths occurred on the sister isle of Carriacou. This was after Hurricane Beryl battered Grenada and its sister islands yesterday with sustained winds in excess of 140 miles per hour.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell during a recent press conference. He said there could be possibly more deceased people who have been reported yet.

PM Mitchell confirmed that efforts are being made to acquire a helicopter to visit Carriacou because the seas between the islands are still very rough, making it very difficult to travel through it.

According to the latest updates, the first response team, consisting of law enforcement, NaDMA representatives, the Commissioner of Police Don McKenzie, and officials from NAWASA, Housing, Telecommunications, and Grenlec, has headed to Carriacou and Petite Martinique with essential relief supplies and to conduct preliminary assessments of the damages on the islands.

These officials are supplying essential items to the residents of Carriacou and Petite Martinique and will continue to do so until everything comes back to usual.

On the other hand, Hurricane Beryl is moving towards Jamaica as a very powerful Category 5 storm after making landfall on smaller islands in the Caribbean.

Videos from Grenada, Carriacou, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines show waves pounding the shores of these islands, breaching walkways, falling palm trees as well as flooding roads.

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, confirmed the one death due to the Hurricane and said, “Hurricane has come and gone, while leaving in its wake immense destruction.”

These Caribbean nations are now building everything back and initiating the repairing works wherever necessary while Jamaica and Cayman Islands prepares as the Hurricane Beryl is forecasted to hit these islands on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.