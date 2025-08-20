CPL 2025 Match 7 Highlights: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons win by 8 runs
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons face off against Trinbago Knight Riders in the 7th match of CPL 2025, with both teams looking to improve their standings.
2025-08-21 04:11:33
Antigua and Barbuda: The highly anticipated seventh match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to take place between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders tomorrow at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on August 20.
CPL 2025 Points Table Overview
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are currently at the 2nd place with 3 points after 3 matches. The team has won 1 and lost 1 match. However, Trinbago Knight Riders are currently at the 4th position with 2 points from 2 matches, having won 1 and lost 1.
CPL 2025 Squad for 7th Match: ABF VS TKR
Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kieron Pollard, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Joshua Da Silva, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Darren Bravo, Andre Russell, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jewel Andrew(w), Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim(c), Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, AM Ghazanfar, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham
Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates of 7th match of CPL 2025.
Updates
August 21, 2025 at 2:40 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Falcons Clinch Victory by 8 Runs
The Falcons seal a hard-fought win while restricting the Riders in the final over to secure an 8-run victory. Despite Kieron Pollard’s late fireworks, the Riders fell short in their chase of 167.
A disciplined bowling effort in the death overs ensured the Falcons walked away triumphant.
August 21, 2025 at 2:36 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Tight Start to Final Over, Riders Need 13 Off 3
The Falcons hold their nerve at the start of the last over, conceding just a single alongside two dot balls. The pressure is mounting with only three deliveries left.
Riders now face a steep task as they need 13 runs from 3 balls to snatch victory.
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Boundary Closes 19th Over, Riders Need 14 Off Final 6
The Riders finish the 19th over with a crucial boundary to keep the chase alive.
They now require 14 runs from the last 6 balls. All eyes will be on Pollard and the Falcons’ death bowling in this nail-biting finish.
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Pollard Explodes with Third Six in 19th Over, 18 Needed off 7
Kieron Pollard lights up the chase with his third six of the over, keeping the Riders in the hunt. The equation now stands at 18 runs required from just 7 balls.
The Falcons are under sudden pressure as Pollard’s power hitting shifts the momentum. The match has become nail biting with Google Meter showing 67% win probability for Falcons and 37% for Riders.
August 21, 2025 at 2:32 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Pollard On Fire with Back-to-Back Sixes, Riders Need 24 Off 8
Kieron Pollard smashes his second six of the over at 18.4, igniting late hope for the Riders. The required equation now comes down to 24 runs from just 8 balls. Momentum is swinging, but the Falcons still have the edge with wickets in hand.
August 21, 2025 at 2:31 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Pollard Strikes Again with a Huge Six in 19th Over
Kieron Pollard powers another massive six at 18.2, keeping the Riders’ chase alive. The target now narrows but the pressure remains high with plenty still needed in the final overs.
Falcons bowlers will be aiming to break this late surge quickly. Trinbago Knight Riders now need 30 runs in 9 balls remaining to win against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.
August 21, 2025 at 2:30 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Edwards Smashes Six, Riders Need 36 off 12
Nathan Edwards launches a huge six at the start of the 18th over to keep the Riders’ hopes alive. Despite the big hit, the equation remains tough with 36 runs still required from the last 12 balls.
The Falcons maintain the upper hand as the game heads into the final overs. With the last two over remaining, fans are still hoping for the tables to turn.
August 21, 2025 at 2:23 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Pollard Falls After Big Six, Riders in Deep Trouble (17)
Kieron Pollard smashes a massive six to ease some pressure in the 17th over. His resistance ends immediately after his huge six as he is dismissed in the same over.
The Riders lose their seventh wicket at a crucial stage, leaving the chase heavily against them. With the required rate soaring, the Falcons edge closer to sealing the match. They now need 51 runs in just 18 balls which is a impossible feat to achieve.
August 21, 2025 at 2:19 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Hosein Falls, Riders 110-6 in 16th Over
Akeal Hosein is caught out in the 16th over which has left the Riders at 110-6. With 58 runs still required from 22 balls, the chase has become steep and the Falcons are tightening their grip on the match.
Nathan Edwards is now joining Kieron Pollard on the crease while Obed McCoy stays on the pitch.
August 21, 2025 at 2:07 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Carty Departs for 35, Riders Five Down (15)
Keacy Carty’s fighting knock ends at 35 from 31 balls. His wicket adds to the Riders’ troubles as they lose their fifth batter in the chase, keeping the Falcons firmly in control.
Riders now stand at 103 runs with five wickets already down. They need 65 runs in 33 runs to win this match against Falcons
August 21, 2025 at 2:04 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Carty Lifts Riders with Two Fours and a Six in 14th Over
Keacy Carty shifts the momentum for the Riders in the 14th over, striking two boundaries and a six. His counterattack is crucial as the Riders look to bring down the required runs in the chase.
The Riders now need 69 runs with just 36 balls remaining. While the win probability clearly indicates that Falcons could win this match, but the fans are waiting for the match to be overturned.
August 21, 2025 at 1:59 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Riders Four Down, Bravo Falls for 2
Dwayne Bravo departs early for just 2 runs as the Riders lose their fourth wicket. With 12.3 overs completed they now need 85 runs from 45 balls, leaving the chase under mounting pressure.
The on-air announcer said, "Tossed up full length ball on middle, Bravo gets in position and looks to sweep it but misses to clear the ropes, Allen was in deep and takes a good catch near the ropes."
August 21, 2025 at 1:44 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Riders Lose Third Wicket at 68-3 in 9th Over
Nicholas Pooran is dismissed for 10 off 14 balls as the Riders stumble further in the chase. With three wickets down inside 9 overs the Falcons’ bowlers are starting to dominate and apply real pressure on the batting side.
The Riders now stand at 68-3 at 9.1 overs and need 100 runs in 65 balls. With this, the google meter has also overturned in the favour of Falcons, showing their win probability of 63%.
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Munro Departs for 44 off 18, Riders Lose Second Wicket in Single Over
Colin Munro’s fiery knock comes to an end at 44 runs from just 18 balls. His dismissal gives the Falcons a much-needed breakthrough, leaving the Knight Riders two wickets down in their chase.
Trinbago Knight Riders now stand at 50 runs with two wickets already down. The team now needs 118 runs in 90 balls to win this match.
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Hales Falls Early, TKR 49-1 in 5th Over
Alex Hales departs after scoring 5 runs off 10 balls as his ball was caught by Bevon Jacobs. "Back of length delivery on middle, Hales picks it and pulls it towards mid-wicket for a huge one but gets the upper part of the bat, mistimes it near mid-wicket and Jacobs takes a good catch in the end.
The Knight Riders are now 49-1 at 4.3, with Nicholas Pooran joining Colin Munro at the crease to continue the chase.
August 21, 2025 at 1:18 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Munro Fires with 8 Boundaries in Just 4 Overs as TKR Start Strong
Colin Munro is off to a blazing start for the Knight Riders as he has already smashed eight boundaries withing the first 4 overs in the 2nd innings of the match. Trinbago Knight Riders are moving steadily in their chase and has put early pressure back on the Falcons’ bowlers.
Riders now stand at 47 runs with no wicket fallen. They need 121 runs in 96 balls to win this match.
August 21, 2025 at 12:52 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders: Knight Riders’ Disciplined Bowling Restricts Falcons to 167
The Trinbago Knight Riders delivered a commanding bowling performance to restrict the Falcons to 167 after a shaky start. The Falcons were rocked early when Cornwall fell cheaply, putting pressure on the top order. Jewel Andrew played a few attractive strokes but failed to build a solid partnership, while Gore and Jacolos also struggled and departed quickly.
Shakib Al Hasan tried to steady the innings alongside skipper Imad Wasim, but his stay was brief as he was dismissed for just 7 runs. Imad looked to hold the innings together, while Fabian Allen played the most impactful knock for the Falcons, striking some crucial boundaries and finishing as their top scorer. His innings ensured the side reached a fighting total despite consistent wicket losses.
The Knight Riders' bowling attack was sharp and disciplined, with Edwards and Usman taking two wickets apiece. Every bowler contributed with wickets, apart from Narine, as the pressure never eased on the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.
August 21, 2025 at 12:49 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Imad Wasim’s Double Six Finish Lifts Falcons to 167
Imad Wasim powered the Falcons’ finish with two massive sixes in the final over, pushing their total to 167. His late fireworks ensured the Falcons ended on a competitive score despite earlier setbacks.
Trinbago Knight Rider need 168 runs to win this match against Antigua & Barbda Falcons.
August 21, 2025 at 12:37 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Fabian Allen Falls in 19th Over, Falcons Lose Key Hitter
The Falcons suffer a big blow in the 19th over as Fabian Allen is dismissed. After his explosive innings that lifted the scoring rate, his wicket halts the late charge and gives the Riders an opening to close out strongly.
The Falcons now stand at 146-6 with Shamar Springer joining the crease in the death overs of the first innings of CPL 2025 7th match.
August 21, 2025 at 12:29 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Wasim Hits 1 Boundary, 1 Six in 17th Over
Imad Wasim joins the charge for the Falcons, striking a boundary and a six in the 17th over. His quick hitting adds to the late momentum as the Falcons push for a strong finish against the Riders.
The Falcons now stand at 139 runs with five wickets down after the end of 17 overs. With just 18 balls remaining, the environment in the stadium is heating up.
August 21, 2025 at 12:26 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Allen on Fire, Blazes to 40 off 12
Fabian Allen continues his counterattack by smashing a four and a six in the 16th over. He now stands at 40 runs in just 12 balls, pushing the Falcons' score to 124-5 by the end of 16th over.
Allen is hitting the much needed runs for the team, pushing their overall score to above 120 already with 22 balls still remaining to give a good target for Riders.
August 21, 2025 at 12:19 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Allen Hits Another Six, Two Fours in 15th Over
Fabian Allen keeps the Falcons’ hopes alive with another powerful six and two fours in a single over, taking his score to 24. His aggressive stroke play is giving the innings some late momentum as the Falcons fight back against the Riders’ bowling attack.
The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons are scoring some crucial runs in the last few overs of the match now. The team stands at 107 runs with five wickets down.
August 21, 2025 at 12:11 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Fabian Allen Smashes Six
Fabian Allen provided a much-needed spark for the Falcons by just coming in and hitting a maximum for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. He smashed a six off the last ball of the 14th over.
Despite the power hit, the scoreboard still shows the Falcons under pressure at 85-5, with the Riders holding control of the game as of now. The win probability right now stands in favour of Riders with 87%.
August 21, 2025 at 12:09 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Shakib Al Hasan Departs, Falcons in Trouble (14)
The Falcons suffer another setback as Shakib Al Hasan is dismissed. Just after finding a boundary to ease the pressure, his wicket tilts the momentum further in the Riders’ favor and has left the Falcons struggling to stabilize their innings.
The Falcons now stand at 77 runs with five wickets down and just 38 balls remaining to end their innings and set a target for Riders to chase. Fabian Allen has now joined Imad Wasim on the crease as both the batters are looking to maintaining a partnership now.
August 21, 2025 at 12:05 AM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Shakib Al Hasan Hits 1st Four in 13th Over
Shakib Al Hasan lifts the Falcons with his first four of the innings in the 13th over. After a stretch of tight bowling from the Riders, the boundary offers some relief as the Falcons look to rebuild and push the scoring rate.
The Falcons now stand at 74 runs with 4 wickets already down having a run rate of 5.69. With just 42 balls remaining, the team is looking forward to stretching their target to atleast over 120.
August 20, 2025 at 11:53 PM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Falcons Four Down as Bevin Jacobs Falls LBW in 10th Over
The Riders strike again with their fourth breakthrough as they trapped Bevin Jacobs leg-before-wicket. The Falcons’ batting order continues to stumble which is leaving them in deeper trouble as the innings heads into the middle overs.
The Falcons now stand at 60 runs with 4 wickets already down at 9.4 overs. The on-air announcer also lauded the Riders for excellent bowling saing, "They have just not let the Falcons get any sort of momentum with the bat and with the in-form Gore too, in the sheds without much impact, the strain is being felt on the middle order."
August 20, 2025 at 11:42 PM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: 3rd Wicket Down, Jewel Andrew Caught by Usman Tariq in 9th Over
The Riders picked up their third breakthrough as Jewel Andrew was caught by Usman Tariq. The Falcons slip further under pressure, losing another key wicket as their innings struggles to gain momentum.
"Out! Caught! Gone! Nathan Edwards is firing her and this is lovely bowling as the set batter is gone," said the on-air announcer. Now joining on the crease is left handed batsman Shakib Al Hasan.
August 20, 2025 at 11:38 PM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: 48-2 for Falcons after 8 Overs
The Falcons reached 48 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of 8 overs. After losing Cornwall early and Gore soon after, the batting side is looking to rebuild while keeping the scoreboard moving while the Riders maintain steady pressure with the ball.
Bevin Jacobs and Jewel Andrews (batting) are on the crease right now while Nathan Edwards is on the pitch (bowling).
August 20, 2025 at 11:33 PM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Riders take 2nd Wicket, Karima Gore Bowled in 7th Over
The Riders have their second breakthrough as Karima Gore is bowled out. The Falcons lose another key wicket which have further added pressure on their batting lineup as Riders continue to tighten their grip on the innings.
The bowler on the pitch was Nathan Edwards and he smoothly bowled out Gore with the on-air announcer saying, "Full length swinging delivery on middle, Gore clears his front leg and looks to hit hard towards mid-wicket region but it nips back in and bamboozles the timber behind Gore."
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭 ➡️ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭 🤌#ABFvTKR #WeAreTKR #TrinbagoKnightRiders pic.twitter.com/NodeQ7z0Tu— Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) August 20, 2025
The Falcons stand at 42 runs with two wickets down at the end of 7th over.
August 20, 2025 at 11:29 PM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: 35-1 for Falcons after Powerplay
The Falcons closed their Powerplay at 35 runs for the loss of 1 wicket. Rahkeem Cornwall’s early dismissal by Akeal Hosein was the only setback while the Riders kept things tight with bowling. The Falcons are now looking to build momentum as they move towards the middle overs.
Meanwhile, talking about this score, the on-air announcer noted that is the lowest yet made by the Falcons during the powerplay.
August 20, 2025 at 11:16 PM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: 1st Wicket in 3rd Over
Akeal Hosein has given the Riders their first breakthrough in the 3rd over while dismissing Rahkeem Cornwall on his very first ball. Cornwall was caught by Colin Munro, sending him back without scoring and putting early pressure on the Falcons.
The Falcons stand at 18 runs with one wicket already down after the end of 3rd over. Karima Gore has now joined Jewel Andrew on the crease.
August 20, 2025 at 11:06 PM
CPL 2025 Falcons vs Riders Live: Trinbago Knight Riders Won the Toss, Opt to Bowl
The 7th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 has officially kicked off with Trinbago Knight Riders winning the toss against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and opting to bowl first. Akeal Hosein is on the pitch delivering the first over while Rahkeem Cornwall and Jewel Andrew are the opening batsmans.
The first over ended with 10 runs in hand for Falcons following which the Google Meter is indicating a 75% win probability for Trinbago Knight Riders today.
Stay tuned with WIC News for live coverage.
Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.
