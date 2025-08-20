CPL 2025 Match 7 Highlights: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons win by 8 runs

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons face off against Trinbago Knight Riders in the 7th match of CPL 2025, with both teams looking to improve their standings.

Antigua and Barbuda: The highly anticipated seventh match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to take place between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders tomorrow at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on August 20.

CPL 2025 Points Table Overview

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are currently at the 2nd place with 3 points after 3 matches. The team has won 1 and lost 1 match. However, Trinbago Knight Riders are currently at the 4th position with 2 points from 2 matches, having won 1 and lost 1.

CPL 2025 Squad for 7th Match: ABF VS TKR

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kieron Pollard, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Joshua Da Silva, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Darren Bravo, Andre Russell, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jewel Andrew(w), Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim(c), Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, AM Ghazanfar, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham

Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates of 7th match of CPL 2025.