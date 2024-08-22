Barbados Food and Rum Festival's Community Pop-Up Event to set stage this Saturday

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival organisers are coming back with its Community Pop-Up event on Saturday, August 24, 2024. This event will take place at Hayman’s Market from 2 pm to 6 pm and will feature entertainment by DJ Jamarr The Star.



The organisers said that this free event will also feature tickets for the Barbados Food and Rum Festival on discounted prices.



While inviting everyone to be part of this event and get a taste of the upcoming food and rum fest, the organisers noted, “Join us for a fun afternoon of giveaways, food, drinks and surprises! Plus, get your tickets for the 2024 Barbados Food and Rum Festival events. See you there!”



The one day event will also feature a number of food vendors who will have various types of cuisine and drinks on sale.



The vendors include Bowtie Café, the Curry Guru, Dots & Swirls, Bistro 19, Sandwidge, Black Urchin, Bathsheba Blues, Honey Buns, Debbie’s Sweet Treats, Bre’s Street Tacos, Eve’s Fish Cakes, Apple Crate, Agape, Sushi by Salome, Green Door Pizza, 111 East, The Haymans Social and the Spritz.



The attendees will get a chance to taste different things which will be available by these vendors during the Community Pop Up event this weekend. The vendors also look forward to get their things sold and reach a number of people across Barbados.



Notably, the Barbados Food and Rum Festival is a series of events, or better yet culinary & beverage experiences, designed to tantalise taste buds and other senses.



This year the main festival will be held from October 24 to 27, before which a number of exciting events will be held setting up the stage for the grand finale.



The four day festival will comprise of Junior Chef competition, Culture of Cuisine Talks, Bajan Fair, Oistins Under Stars, Chef Classics, Rum Route, Rise & Rum, Journey of Foods and Liquid Gold Feast.



The festival gives food enthusiasts a perfect place in indulge in a variety of unique dishes and drinks, while enjoying the tantalising cuisine of the Caribbean.