Barbados serves taste of paradise at Nat Geo Traveller Food Festival

The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival was a huge success for Barbados as patrons enjoyed a taste of all things local. The event which took place in London featured several stalls from countries across the world from July 20 to 21, 2024.



The two-day event brought together popular chefs, authors, and experts to celebrate the food and travel industry.



The Barbadian chefs and mixologists created experiences that gave everyone a snapshot of the Barbadian culinary landscape, from snow cones to rum cocktails and unique takes on the local classics.



This event gave several individuals a taste of what the Barbados Food and Rum Festival would be like. Chef Jason Howard, Mixologist David Barker, and the rest of the team did a wonderful job at their exhibition at the Nat Geo Traveller Food Festival.



They prepared several dishes, sweet dishes, cocktails and mocktails having the authentic taste of Barbados, giving the patrons the perfect chance to indulge in the Caribbean culture.



Following the team’s successful participation in London, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc took to Facebook to urge people purchase the tickets for the upcoming festival in the small island nation.



It is to be noted that the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival is a unique event which celebrates of the hospitality industry and this year it was hosted for the fourth time, bringing hundreds and thousands of patrons together.



“Remember, tickets are out NOW via www.foodandrum.com for The Ultimate Foodie Dream Weekend, from October 24th - 27th,” added the BTMI.



Notably, the Barbados Food and Rum Festival will take place from October 24 to 27, 2024 and will feature a number of activities, most of which will be infused with local cuisine.



The events for this highly anticipated culinary festival will commence as early as October 5, leading up to the main events from October 24 to 27, 2024. The events will be giving visitors a chance to try the local food items and drinks and the London event has perfectly set the stage for the Caribbean culinary event.