CPL 2025 Match Highlights: Saint Lucia Kings win by 3 runs against SKN Patriots
The defending champions Saint Lucia Kings are playing against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
2025-08-20 06:02:10
The Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to host the sixth match being played at the Warner Park between the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Saint Lucia Kings on August 19, Tuesday.
The SKN Patriots led by Jason Holder have played three games so far in the CPL 2025 and have faced lost two matches. However, the first match of Saint Lucia Kings against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, was first delayed and later abandoned due to rain.
This time, the Kings are coming in with a fresh leadership setup as David Wiese has taken over from Faf du Plessis who reportedly pulled out of the season because of personal reasons as well as injury.
CPL 2025 Squad for 6th Match: SKN VS SLK
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Kyle Mayers, Andre Fletcher(w), Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis, Jason Holder(c), Jyd Goolie, Alick Athanaze, Dominic Drakes, Naseem Shah, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Evin Lewis, Abbas Afridi, Jeremiah Louis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher, Navian Bidaisee
Saint Lucia Kings
David Wiese (captain), Aaron Jones, Javelle Glen, Ackeem Wayne Jarrell Auguste, Johann Jeremiah, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Johnson Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Alzarri Joseph, Tim Seifert, Keon Gaston, Matthew Forde, Micah McKenzie, Tabraiz Shamsi
Updates
August 20, 2025 at 6:01 AM
CPL 2025 Live: Drama at Last Ball as Kings Take Another Wicket, Winning by 3 Runs
The match ended in dramatic fashion on the very last ball. With Patriots needing a boundary to stay alive, Navian Bidaisee tried to drive a full delivery from David Wiese hard through extra cover. However, he mistimed it and Tim David pulled off a brilliant catch near the ropes. Bidaisee’s fighting 50 off 36 balls went in vain as Saint Lucia Kings held their nerve to win a nail-biting encounter by just 3 runs.
August 20, 2025 at 5:59 AM
CPL 2025 Live: Big Breakthrough in 15th Over, Jason Holder Falls on 63
Roston Chase delivered the crucial blow in the 15th over as Jason Holder, who was batting explosively on 63 from just 29 balls, was caught by David Wiese at long-off. Holder went for a big shot on a full delivery outside off but mistimed it, handing Lucia a much-needed wicket. This dismissal shifted momentum as the Patriots were looking strong in their chase.
August 20, 2025 at 5:57 AM
CPL Match Live Updates: Jason Holder Hits Massive Six in 14th Over
Fifty is coming up for Holder as he smashed a wonderful six in the 14th over, pushing the much-needed score for his team.
"Back to length delivery on middle, Holder picks it and pulls it over deep mid-wicket region for a maximum," said the on-air announcer.
August 20, 2025 at 5:55 AM
CPL Match Live Updates: Roston Chase Took Another Wicket in the 9th Over
Rilee Rossouw has been sent back to the podium at just a single run with the ball being caught by Johnson Charles.
After 9 overs, Patriots stand at 66 runs with 4 wickets already down. The match is nail biting with both the teams looking to win this match.
August 20, 2025 at 5:43 AM
CPL Match Live Updates: Two Wickets Down in 6th Over
Andre Fletcher has also been sent back to the podium by Khary Pierre as he was bowled out at just 4 runs. "Flatter delivery on middle, Fletcher looks to flick it towards mid-wicket region and goes on the backfoot, misses to have any connection with the ball and it passes through the gap and hits the middle stumps in the end."
After Pierre Mikyle Louis was also bowled out with Pierre getting another wicket in the bag.
August 20, 2025 at 5:41 AM
CPL Match Live Updates: 1st Wicket in 5th Over
Saint Lucia Kings has secured 1st wickets of Patriots as Kyle Mayers got out at just 3 runs. His ball was caught by Roston Chase, with the 5th over ending at 46 runs with one wicket down.
Talking about the wicket, the on-air announcer said, "Full length delivery outside off, Mayers goes to drive it hard towards extra cover region but toe ends the ball, misses to get over Chase but misplays it in the air and Chase takes a good catch at last."
August 20, 2025 at 5:35 AM
CPL Match Live Updates: Patriots Hit 30 in 1st Three Overs
After 3 overs, Patriots have made a steady start by scoring 30 without any loss of wicket. Andre Fletcher is on the field with 23 runs off 16 balls, with his partner Kyle Mayers on 1 run from 2 deliveries.
The bowling side is trying to put up pressure so that the opponents can not chase the score.
August 20, 2025 at 4:51 AM
CPL 2025 Live: Saint Lucia Kings Set 201-Run Target
The final over saw a mix of power-hitting and a key wicket. Delano Potgieter smashed a six off Naseem Shah but was dismissed on the last ball, caught by Kyle Mayers.
Despite the wicket, Saint Lucia Kings managed to post a competitive total of 200/8 in their 20 overs. The Patriots now need 201 runs to win, chasing a challenging target in this high-scoring thriller.
August 20, 2025 at 4:50 AM
CPL 2025 Live: Crucial Wicket in the 19th Over!
Saint Lucia Kings lost another wicket in the 19th over when Roston Chase was dismissed. Just when the Kings needed stability to push towards a big finish, the Patriots struck again, tightening the contest. With back-to-back blows in the 18th and 19th overs, the game was left hanging in the balance heading into the final over.
August 20, 2025 at 4:49 AM
CPL 2025 Live: Big Wicket in 18th Over!
Waqar Salamkheil struck a crucial blow for the Patriots in the 18th over, dismissing David Wiese for 7 runs. Wiese tried to pull a short ball but only managed a top edge, and Fazalhaq Farooqi made no mistake with the catch at short third man. Saint Lucia Kings moved to 187/6 after 18 overs, keeping the game on a knife’s edge.
August 20, 2025 at 4:48 AM
CPL 2025 Live: Saint Lucia Kings Lose Tim David in 17th Over
Jason Holder strikes as Tim David departs after a blazing 46 off 23 balls. He was caught by Naseem Shah at long-off. Lucia now 179/5 after 17 overs, needing stability in the final three overs.
August 20, 2025 at 4:46 AM
CPL 2025 Match 6 Live: Big wicket in the 15th over!
The 15th over turned out to highly successful for Patriots as Roston Chase departs after a brilliant 61 off 38 balls, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Saint Lucia Kings 158-4 after 16 overs, with Tim David unbeaten on 28 and Delano Potgieter new at the crease.
August 20, 2025 at 4:39 AM
CPL 2025 6th Match Live: Saint Lucia Kings in Control After Power-Hitting Display
In the 15th over, Naseem Shah came to bowl and Saint Lucia Kings scored 11 runs. Roston Chase hit a four on the second ball with a pull shot, but then missed the next one. He hit another boundary on the fourth ball through the point region.
The last two balls gave singles to Chase and Tim David. At the end of the over, Lucia reached 154-3.
CPL 2025 6th Match Live: Saint Lucia at 128/3 at 13th Over
Roston Chase smashed a six off Jason Holder and added quick singles to move to 48 (29). Tim David chipped in with a single as Saint Lucia Kings collected 13 runs in the over.
Saint Lucia Kings now stand at 128 runs with three wickets already down and just seven runs remaining.
CPL 2025 Live: Johnson Charles Falls After Quickfire 52
In the 8th over, Waqar Salamkheil provided a crucial breakthrough for the Patriots by dismissing Johnson Charles. After scoring a rapid 52 runs off just 28 balls, Charles attempted another aggressive shot but ended up giving a catch to Jyd Goolie at cover.
His innings included 4 fours and 4 sixes, striking at an impressive rate of 185.71, giving Saint Lucia Kings a flying start.
CPL 2025 Live: Johnson Charles Smashes 26-Ball Fifty as Saint Lucia Kings Reach 69/2 After 7 Overs
After 7 overs, Saint Lucia Kings are 69/2. Johnson Charles brings up his fifty in just 26 balls, keeping the momentum strong. Roston Chase supports with 7 runs off 6 balls. Dominic Drakes gave away 9 runs in the over, including a boundary to Chase.
CPL 2025 Live: Chase Smashes First Six of the Innings (5th Over)
Roston Chase pulled a full toss from Kyle Mayers for a big six over mid wicket. Saint Lucia Kings reached 48 for 2 at the end of 5 overs. Roston Chase stands at 8/3 while Johnson Charles is at 28 (17).
CPL 2025 Match Live: Two Wickets in 3rd Over
The Saint Lucia Kings were rocked early as both Tim Seifert and Ackeem Auguste fell in the 3rd over. These early wickets have made the team stumble with Patriots' bowlers striking back to back blows and leaving the Kings in deep trouble at just 21 runs with two wickets already down inside the powerplay.
Seifert's wicket was caught by Naseem Shah whilw Auguste's by Rilee Rossouw.
CPL 2025 Match Live: Fast Start for Kings in 1st Two Overs
Johnson Charles wasted no time, smashing a four and a six to put Patriots’ bowlers on the back foot. The Kings made their intent clear from ball one.
Opening batsman Time Seifert and Johnson Charles are on the pitch with Seifert scoring 6 runs while Charles scoring a single run, bringing the total to 7 runs in the first over. The Kings hits another 7 runs in the 2nd over as well.
August 20, 2025 at 4:12 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: SKN Patriots Won the Toss, Chose to Bowl
The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. The Saint Lucia Kings are now batting, looking to put a big score on the board. The Patriots are trying for early wickets while the Kings are aiming for quick runs.
