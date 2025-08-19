CPL 2025 Match Highlights: Saint Lucia Kings win by 3 runs against SKN Patriots

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to host the sixth match being played at the Warner Park between the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Saint Lucia Kings on August 19, Tuesday.

The SKN Patriots led by Jason Holder have played three games so far in the CPL 2025 and have faced lost two matches. However, the first match of Saint Lucia Kings against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, was first delayed and later abandoned due to rain.

This time, the Kings are coming in with a fresh leadership setup as David Wiese has taken over from Faf du Plessis who reportedly pulled out of the season because of personal reasons as well as injury.

CPL 2025 Squad for 6th Match: SKN VS SLK

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Kyle Mayers, Andre Fletcher(w), Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis, Jason Holder(c), Jyd Goolie, Alick Athanaze, Dominic Drakes, Naseem Shah, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Evin Lewis, Abbas Afridi, Jeremiah Louis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher, Navian Bidaisee

Saint Lucia Kings

David Wiese (captain), Aaron Jones, Javelle Glen, Ackeem Wayne Jarrell Auguste, Johann Jeremiah, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Johnson Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Alzarri Joseph, Tim Seifert, Keon Gaston, Matthew Forde, Micah McKenzie, Tabraiz Shamsi

