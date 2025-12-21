Trinidad and Tobago: Man re-arrested, charged with murder of ex-partner in St James

Homicide detectives reopened the investigation after new evidence emerged, leading to the suspect being formally charged.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 60-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his ex-partner on Thursday by the Homicide Detectives. He was re-arrested on December 18, when officials discovered he allegedly beat his ex-partner to death.

The victim is identified as 56-year-old Nicole Ovid, a resident of Romeo Street, St James, and the accused is identified as 60-year-old Kenneth Charles, resident of Back Street, Le Platte Village, Maraval.

According to Homicide detectives, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, when an anonymous person reported the altercation in the area. After which officials immediately responded to the scene and discovered the lifeless body of the victim on the pavement.

Later, the officials transferred the body of the victim for an autopsy to know the cause behind the death. The autopsy report disclosed that the body suffered multiple blunt force trauma, establishing that she was the victim of a violent assault.

Following this, the officials began investigating the matter and during the investigation homicide detectives stated that around 5:15 a.m. Officers of the St James Police Station were also conducting an investigation.

When contacted, the St James Police told them that they received a report from a woman who told them that she witnessed a physical altercation between Ovid and a man known to her.

Authorities stated that on Thursday, when the officers were at the station, the accused walked in and told them that he was the one who was involved in an altercation with the victim. Based on the information provided by the witness and the accused himself officers restarted their investigation from the beginning.

They went to the vicinity of Finland Street, St James, from where the dead body of the victim was discovered. Initially, the accused, Charles was arrested and cautioned but acting on advice from the DPP, he was released pending further investigations.

On the completion of the post mortem examination and further evidence, the DPP advised and ordered the officials to re-arrest Charles and charge him with murder. Officers further stated that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.