Belize police confirm Canadian identity of man found on drifting catamaran; death ruled accidental 

His body was found on March 11, 2026, aboard an abandoned catamaran about 60 miles offshore, initially raising concerns due to visible head injuries and the vessel’s mysterious condition.

Belize: The police officials in Belize have confirmed that the elderly man found aboard a drifting catamaran off the coast of Belize was a Canadian national, correcting earlier reports which had identified him as an American. The deceased has been officially identified as 72-year-old Thomas David Harmon of Vancouver, BC.

Harmon’s body was found last week on March 11, 2026, on an abandoned catamaran around 60 miles offshore and the discovery had initially raised major concerns because of visible injuries to his head and the mysterious condition of the vessel.

In an update issued yesterday, police officials revealed that a post-mortem examination has determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries to the death. According to investigators, the victim’s injuries are consistent with a fall from a high place.

The new findings now suggest that Harmon’s death does not involve any foul play, but it was just a tragic incident which took place aboard the boat.

Staff officer ASP Stacy Smith, while sharing new details, said that on Friday, the body of Harmon underwent an autopsy examination where, at the conclusion, the finding was that he died as a consequence of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries due to a fall from height.

“No foul play is suspected that the. As stated. The conclusion of the pathologist is that he fell from a height and the circumstances are such that he was on board a boat. So, I don't know if it is that the assumption would be somebody would have been up on the sail with him, because that is the suggestion that has been given,” she added.

ASP Smith made it clear that the matter does not fall within Belize's jurisdiction. “Nonetheless, we have done our due diligence, due diligence in terms of securing and processing the scene and obtaining relevant evidential material. Should the persons who have jurisdiction, which would be the flagship or the um country for which Harmon is a national, that we are able to competently provide them with that information for them to carry further investigation if they believe that foul play is involved,” said the officer.

Thomas was a well-known individual in his community, and his family is now making arrangements for his body to be transported back to Canada. His passing has left a mark and the boat now treated as a crime scene, is part of an ongoing investigation that continues to raise questions.