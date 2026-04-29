Trinidad: Fear grips Valencia after three men shot dead in six days on Emon Lane

Police said 39-year-old Keshawn Guy was shot dead around 8:40 pm while entering his home with his wife when a gunman in dark clothing emerged and opened fire.

Trinidad and Tobago: Residents of Emon Lane in Valencia, Trinidad are shocked after three men were shot dead in separate incidents within a span of just six days. These incidents have heightened fears and tensions across the community.

According to the information by Trinidad and Tobago Police Force, the latest victim has been identified as 39-year-old Keshawn Guy also known as Abdul Aleem who was shot dead on Sunday night. Reports claim that around 8: 40 pm, Guy was about to enter his home along Emon Lane Extension while he was accompanied by his wife when a man dressed in dark clothing emerged from behind a white coloured tank.

Moments later, he heard loud explosions following which he tried to flee from the area but the gunman chased him and fired additional shots before escaping into a nearby forested track. He was later found motionless on the roadway.

The victim’s wife made a report about the attack to police officials following which they arrived at the location around 8: 50 pm only to find Guy with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The District Medical Officer later pronounced him dead.

Investigators also found several spent shells at the scene during preliminary investigations. Guy’s killing follows two other deadly shootings in the same area days earlier.

On the night of Tuesday, 52-year-old Dexter Ferreira who was an employee of the Arima Borough Corporation was shot after stopping at a shop along Emon Lane. Around 10 p.m., residents reported hearing a series of loud gunshots. Ferreira was found wounded and was rushed to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he died shortly after 10:15 p.m.

Less than 24 hours earlier, on Monday, April 20, 49-year-old Shaun Charles was killed when gunmen opened fire on a home in the community shortly after 3:30 a.m. Charles and his common-law wife were asleep when multiple shots were fired into the house, striking both occupants. Charles died from his injuries, while the woman survived. Police recovered several spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Police have not confirmed whether the three killings are connected and no motive has been established in any of the incidents. The investigations into these three incidents continue as police attempt to find reasons behind these tragic killings.