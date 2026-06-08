12-year-old missing girl found dead in Trinidad; Man held in Police investigation

Her body was discovered the following day in Erin, prompting a homicide investigation and the arrest of a suspect.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 12-year-old girl, Mercedez Layne of Los Iros in Erin, was found dead on Sunday morning after she was reported missing a day prior to the incident.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the child stayed at her grandfather’s home in Lorensotte North Trace, Rancho Quemado, on Friday night. She boarded a Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) around 11:30 am on Saturday to move to her mother’s home, which was only a few minutes away. However, Mercedez never arrived there.

When not able to contact her, her grandfather reported it to the Erin Police Station at around 4 pm on June 6. A search operation was immediately launched led by Sgt. Jaglal. Investigators also reviewed the CCTV footage and followed several leads throughout the night.

During the investigation, officers found a vehicle believed to be connected to the case. The vehicle was left abandoned on Beach Road in Palo Seco early Sunday morning. It was seized and taken to Erin Police Station for further analysis.

A worker at an oil well site on Carapal Road in Erin found the body of a young girl lying face down in nearby bushes at approximately 6:43 pm - several hours after the child was reported missing. The police later confirmed that the victim was Mercedez Layne. She was found semi clothed and had visible facial injuries.

TTPS arrested a 26-year-old man from Palo Seco in connection with the case on Sunday. He remains in police custody as the investigations remain active. The Homicide Bureau and other specialized units of the police force are trying to find what transpired between the time Mercedez got in the car and when her body was found.

The deceased’s family is mourning the loss of their child. Her father, Ronald Cabrera, said that he knows some people that may have been responsible for Mercedez’s death and that he will not rest until justice is served for his daughter. “I’m not going to stop looking for these gentlemen,” he said.

Other relatives also said that Mercedez was looking forward to her school trip to Mount St. Benedict on Monday and that she was excited to spend time with her friends.

Opposition leader, Penelope Beckles, issued a statement on Sunday and extended sympathy to Mercedez’s family and the Erin community. She also lauded the police, volunteers, and search teams who participated in the search effort.

“This devastating news of her death has shocked and saddened the entire country. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, schoolmates, teachers at Erin R.C. School, and the wider Erin community as they confront an unimaginable loss,” she said.

She also urged the parents to pay great attention to their kids. “I also urge parents, guardians and families to remain vigilant and to pay even closer attention to the safety and whereabouts of their children during these uncertain times,” noted Beckles.

The incident has brought out stronger public support for the government to take greater action against violent offenders.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago released a press statement on Sunday that they will request to extend the State of Emergency (SoE) in the Parliament.

“At a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on the evening of Friday, 5th June, 2026, the Prime Minister and members of the Council received and reviewed reports on the states of emergency implementation between December 2024 and May 2026,” said the statement.

It further read, "After examining the reports and advice from members of the NSC, the Prime Minister has decided that the Government will go to Parliament to request an extension of the State of Emergency for a further three months. A resolution to extend the State of Emergency will be debated in Parliament on Wednesday, 10th June, 2026, in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Constitution.”