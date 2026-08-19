Fort Thomas Site Faces Land Dispute Over Alleged Illegal Occupation

The site is currently being transformed into what is being referred to as the Symbol of Love Museum and Monuments.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The site at which one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ major tourism and heritage developments, Fort Thomas, is taking shape is reportedly owned by the government. However, a dispute has now emerged over a portion of the property after a neighbouring woman, identified as Luna Werd, allegedly occupied the land illegally.

The site is currently being transformed into what is being referred to as the Symbol of Love Museum and Monuments. The project has been announced as a US$30 million investment and is set to transform the island’s tourism sector.

According to reports, the female has occupied a portion of the land and is seeking to prevent activities connected to the massive development.

Sources said when she was questioned about her occupying the land illegally and why she is trying to disrupt a project of such scale, Werd claimed that the property had been gifted to her by one of the country’s Prime Ministers.

That claim, even if it is true, raises a fundamental legal question: Can a Prime Minister personally give government-owned land to an individual as a gift?

Government land is not the personal property of a Prime Minister and cannot be transferred simply as a personal gift. Any lawful transfer or allocation of government land would be expected to follow the applicable legal and administrative procedures and be supported by official documentation.

If Werd’s claim is found to be true and evidence establishes that a former or current Prime Minister authorised or facilitated the transfer of government-owned land outside the required legal procedures, the matter could potentially result in a legal lawsuit for both the alleged recipient as well as the official.

At the same time another question is being raised that what action will the company behind the massive Fort Thomas project take over the alleged occupation of the property.

While there has been no official confirmation of legal proceedings, sources claim that the company will be initiating a massive lawsuit and they are currently evaluating the financial losses which it incurred because of this alleged encroachment.

The development at Fort Thomas is one of St. Kitts’ major ongoing projects which makes the dispute particularly significant with the company looking towards solving the issue at the earliest.