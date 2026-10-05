Grenada: PM Dickon Mitchell announces November 5 general election

Grenadians will vote on November 5, with candidate nominations set for October 15 and special polling for police officers scheduled for November 2.

Grenada: Grenada is all set to conduct the General Elections next month as the Grenadadians will be going to the polls on Thursday November 5, 2026, announced Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell. He made the official announcement in an address to the nation, a few days after Parliament was dissolved.

He said he had advised Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade to dissolve Parliament on October 2, 2026, with the writ for the election issued the same day.

In keeping with this constitutional obligation, I advise the Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Cécile Grenade, to dissolve the Houses of Parliament on 2 October 2026, thus beginning the process for the holding of general elections, the Prime Minister said.

Voter registration has also closed on October 2, 2026, meaning no new electors can be added to the list.

On 2 October 2026 was the last date by which eligible persons could be registered to become an elector, marking the official close of voter registration, he noted.

Nomination day for candidates will be held on October 15, 2026, and a special polling day for police officers will be organised on November 2, 2026.

Mitchell further noted that the Supervisor of Elections and the Parliamentary Elections Office will release further details on polling locations, election guidelines and voting procedures in the coming weeks.

Mitchell also thanked the voters for their trust in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since the last election, held on June 23, 2022, and noted that the work of transforming Grenada is not yet finished.

Thank you for your trust.Thank you for your partnership.And thank you for believing, as we did, that Grenada could aspire to more.Four plus years ago, we asked you to believe that another Grenada was possible, Mitchell said.

He further urged the citizens to take part in the national discussion and to ask critical questions from all the candidates before casting their votes.

I encourage every eligible citizen to engage thoughtfully in the discussions ahead, ask critical questions, and exercise your fundamental right to vote.

NDC won nine of the 15 seats at stake in 2022. That result ended the New National Party (NNP) government.

This year, the NNP will be campaigning without its longtime leader, former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell, who is not related to the current Prime Minister by any means. Keith Mitchell marked 42 years as a parliamentarian at a special sitting on October 1, 2026.

The 15 members of the House of Representatives are elected in single-seat constituencies, and eight seats are needed for a majority in order to claim the win.