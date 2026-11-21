The contestants will represent five communities and promote causes ranging from cultural preservation and women's empowerment to environmental protection and youth development.

Dominica: Five young women have been officially announced as contestants for the Miss Dominica 2027 Carnival Queen Pageant.

The contestants are Abigail Toussaint of Pointe Michel, Debbie Daway of Newtown, Cerena Buckmire of Goodwill, Basteyah Martin of Soufriere and Makayla Blanchard of Fond Cole.

Dominica Festivals posted the announcement on social media, “Five young women, five communities, one crown! The journey to Miss Dominica 2027 began today with the official launch of this year’s contestants.”

Each candidate will be advocating for different causes, including empowering women, celebrating culture, developing youth within the country and protecting the environment.

Contestants and their platforms

Abigail Toussaint, 20, will champion "Restore Our Roots: Preserving Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future Through Architecture." Her focus is on identity and the importance of preserving architecture in Dominica.

Debbie Daway, 24, will present "B.R.I.D.G.E from Adolescence to Adulthood.” The aim of this advocacy is to provide young people with independence, preparedness and direction by providing guidance and education.

Cerena Buckmire, 24, will present "Her Voice, Her Canvas: Reclaiming Voices, Restoring Dignity and Repainting the Future of Women and Girls in Dominica." This advocacy aims to restore dignity in women and girls and create new opportunities for them.

Basteyah Martin, 22, representing Soufriere, will promote "Lamé Nou C'est Lavi Nou" (Our Ocean Is Our Life), aiming to protect the environment and protect water sources within her community.

Makayla Blanchard, 20, representing Fond Cole, will advocate for "Changing Tides, Changing Lives: Empowering Young Fishers”, in which she is encouraging support for young people entering the fishing industry.

Pageant date

On February 4, 2027, the five will compete for the title at the Miss Dominica Carnival Queen Pageant. The event is part of the Dominica Carnival 2027 celebrations.