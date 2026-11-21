The new route marks Anguilla Air Services’ second connection to the Federation, following the launch of scheduled flights between Anguilla and St. Kitts in November 2025.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Anguilla Air Services (AAS) officially launched new flight services between St. Barths and St. Kitts on November 20, 2026, at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre.

Tivanna Wharton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism noted that expansion reflects the success of the airline’s initial service to the Federation and the belief in the tourism potential of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton, described the new route as a vote of confidence in the destination, noting that the expansion reflects the success of the airline's initial service and its belief in the Federation's tourism potential,” St.Kitts and Nevis Information Service - SKNIS noted.

This new route will provide added convenience for visitors, and will benefit many local businesses including hotels, eateries, taxi services, tour guides and other tourism related businesses.

The launch ceremony brought together government officials, tourism stakeholders, aviation partners and representatives of the airline and St. Barths. The ceremony opened with remarks from Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

Ivan Connor, Marketing Consultant for AAS said that the opening of the new route marks one of the most proud achievements in the airline's 20 year history.

Being granted national air carrier status for St. Kitts and Nevis means that the airline is able to provide scheduled services between the federation and French destinations, such as St. Barts.

The status was granted under the CARICOM Multilateral Air Services Agreement, and Air Services Agreement between France and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority said that this new route continues efforts to enhance regional air connectivity, and develop tourism in the region. They reiterated their commitment to increasing regional air connectivity.

The authority also highlighted its commitment to ensuring that Bradshaw airport remains an essential entry point into the Federation.

This marks the second route from AAS to St. Kitts. On November 21, 2025 AAS commenced scheduled daily services between Anguilla and St. Kitts.

Specific dates, frequency and pricing for the St. Barths route were not released in conjunction with this launch. As of November 20, 2026, the route does not appear on AAS public timetables. However, travel agents can make bookings via AAS’ booking system.