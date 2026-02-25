Antigua: 40 High School students denied Graduation headshots over hair extensions

Students who adjusted their hairstyles to comply with school rules were still denied participation in the graduation headshots, raising concerns among parents and students.

Antigua and Barbuda: More than 40 students of Antigua Girls’ High School were removed from the line for their graduation headshot photos last week. One of those students’ mother, Evangeline Joseph, known as Vangie, spoke about this mistreatment publicly.

She said that her daughter went for the scheduled headshots but was taken out of the line along with other students. Joseph added that the school authorities said that the girls had hair extensions. Her daughter was wearing a small bun with extensions.

Students were also told that they will not be photographed and that this will also affect their ability to graduate. Joseph’s daughter immediately removed the extensions and tied her own hair into a bun but was still denied participation.

The mother questioned the school’s decision and said that the students were allowed to wear makeup for the graduation headshots but her daughter was removed from the line for wearing hair extensions.

She also said that many students are afraid that they will be left out of the graduation ceremony. Joseph also added that some parents have begun to pay the graduation fees. The school authorities told them that the money will not be refunded even if their children are not allowed to graduate.

According to the school, they already informed the students that makeup and hair extensions are not allowed during the headshots and that they will not be allowed to get their photos taken if they broke those rules.

Joseph said that her daughter has been a victim of abuse for years since primary school. She revealed that her daughter was in 3 separate bus accidents at school which left her with a back injury. She also said that the issue is still not resolved with insurers and authorities.

This incident has caused great concern among other parents and students, while the parents of students who were denied taking their headshots continue to discuss the matter with the school board.