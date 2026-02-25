Lincoln University: Guyanese student charged for stabbing boyfriend

She told investigators she reacted after her boyfriend allegedly began choking her during a confrontation inside the apartment, leading to the fatal stabbing.

Guyana: A Guyanese student at Lincoln University is charged for fatally stabbing and murdering her boyfriend on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Denita Jackson, a student-athlete from Hopetown, West Coast Berbice in Guyana, is accused of killing 23-year old Kevaughn Goldson, who was a Jamaican national.

The incident took place in Missouri. Jackson attacked her boyfriend in the back and chest during the incident. Goldson died from the injuries he sustained during the altercation.

The victim’s friends described their relationship as violent and unstable. They told the police that Goldson had beaten his girlfriend in the past and has been arrested several times. He was also suspended from Lincoln University for a year as a result of a domestic violence incident.

After his suspension, Goldson transferred to another school in Mississippi but continued to visit Jackson in Missouri. She told the police that Goldson came to her house on the night of the incident. The accused further said that she left for work when he was still asleep in her bed.

Later that evening, Jackson went back home early after feeling unwell and found her boyfriend no longer in the bedroom. She said that she heard her roommate talking to someone, stating that she was already suspicious of the two being together.

Jackson went into her roommate’s room and found Goldson in the bed. The two started arguing when Goldson suddenly got on top of her and began to choke her. Jackson said that she found a knife under the bed, which she used to stab Goldson in the back.

She said that he had been suffocating her and so she stabbed him in the chest again. Jackson managed to escape him and immediately called the police. Moreover, the officers on-site said that the roommate ran away soon after the fight started between the couple.

Police and prosecutors have asked the court to keep Jackson in custody. They said that she may still be a flight risk and a danger to the community. Friends and her fellow students are discussing raising funds together to support Jackson’s legal defense.

Investigations remain ongoing, with some people taking Jackson’s side as it was self defense, while others are asking for strict punishments as she took someone’s life.