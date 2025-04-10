Jamaica: Woman fatally stabbed in front of children, house set ablaze in domestic dispute

The woman was reportedly at home with her husband and children when a major dispute broke out and turned physical.

Jamaica: A 33-year-old female was fatally stabbed during a reported dispute with her husband in Clarendon, Jamaica on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The victim, identified as Shashane Williams, allegedly suffered severe injuries and the house was also set on fire by her husband following the altercation.

According to the information, the woman was reportedly at her home in company of her husband and children when they got into a major dispute which turned physical. The victim’s husband reportedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed the women several times before setting the house ablaze.

While the children managed to escape unharmed, Williams was pulled from the burning structure with the assistance of residents. The police and firefighters were immediately notified, and Williams’ body was found in the year with several stab wounds and severe burn injuries.

She was rushed to the nearby hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. The police also said that the husband has since been apprehended.

Husband Charged with Murder

A 39-year-old chef, Anray Williams, also known as ‘Bartel’ has been charged with the murder of his wife following the gruesome incident which took place in Cupis District early Tuesday morning. It is said that Williams is currently hospitalized under police guard.

As of now, the police have not revealed the motive behind the killing or what actually led to the dispute between the couple.

Following the incident, the locals are expressing their frustration saying that the children will have to suffer now. The images of the couple’s wedding are also making rounds across social media which shows them really happy and smiling, leaving the locals shocked over the tragic incident.

“Now the children loose both parents, who were to protect them. Sad,” wrote a user named Felecia while another user named Tere Zion said, “How many more women will die by the hands of those men who professed their love to them??! Condolences to her children and family.”