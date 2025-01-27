St Kitts and Nevis athlete Naquille Harris wins Gold at Crossroads of America Invitational 2025

Harris became the first Olympian to represent St Kitts and Nevis in 60m category and achieved several recognitions with his remarkable performance at the National Championships.

St Kitts and Nevis: Naquille Harris with his roots from St Kitts and Nevis won Gold Medal at the Crossroads of America Invitational 2025 for University of Cincinnati student-athlete. He participated in the Men’s 60m on Friday (January 24, 2025) and clocked a dash time of 6.70 seconds.

Prior to winning the final, Harris advanced to the next stage by winning Men’s 60m Prelims Heat 5 with a time of 6.83 seconds. In addition to that, he also represented St Kitts and Nevis in the 20m and won Section 3 with a time of 21.76 seconds. However, he ranked 13th position from a field of 46 athletes.

Naquille Harris: The fastest man in St Kitts and Nevis

Notably, Harris became the first Olympian to represent St Kitts and Nevis in 60m category and achieved several recognitions with his remarkable performance at the National Championships. He was awarded with a title of “Fastest Man in St Kitts and Nevis” after becoming National Championship Male Athlete of the Meet, dubbed “Golden Baton Award.”

VICTORY🥇



Naquille Harris clocks a 60m dash time of 6.70 to claim first place‼️ #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/qHtLDus46d — Cincinnati TF & XC (@GoBearcatsTFXC) January 25, 2025

Harris further cemented his position as a well-deserved athlete with his victory in 100m dash in June 2024. Besides this, he also secured several other records in the field including “Indoor 60m Champion”, “2023 AAC Indoor Second Team All-Conference under 60m”, “2023 AAC Outdoor Third Team All- Conference under 100m”, and “2023 NCAA East First Round Qualifier under 100m.”

Talking about his track record in 2023, Indoor Track and Field, Harris had remained on the first place in the 60m dash at the Alex Wilson Invitation with a time of 6.80 seconds. On the other hand, he also recorded second-fastest time in the 100m dash at the AAC Championship of 2023 Outdoor Track and Field.

It was all business for Naquille Harris



Harris runs a 10.29 in the men’s 100m dash and placed 5th overall to earn a podium finish!! #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/37rUxlXEdO — Cincinnati TF & XC (@GoBearcatsTFXC) May 12, 2024

He had also recorded the third-fastest time in school history with a time of 40.14 seconds at the Billy Hayes Invitation in the event of 4x100m relay.

At the 2022 AARTFC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, he gained recognition by winning numerous accolades in events such as 100m dash with a time of 10.35 seconds and 200m dash with a time of 21.07 seconds for two years in a row. In both years, he recorded his personal best time and turned out to be an athlete of the year for St Kitts and Nevis.

His journey in the sports started from Cardinal Hayes High School in St Kitts and Nevis where he participated in several athletic events and won several top honours on national and international stages.