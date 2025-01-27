St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party celebrates 93 years of establishment with church service

The celebration was held under the theme- “For the good that we can do.”

St Kitts and Nevis: The 93rd anniversary of St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party was celebrated with a church service at “The Good News Baptist Church” in Lime Kiln on Sunday. The worship session was hosted by Member of Parliament of Constituency 3 Konris Maynard, who recalled the struggles faced by the party over the years during the service.

The church service started with the prayer meeting which was attended by the Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Dr Denzil Douglas – Minister of Foreign Affairs and other Labour Party leaders and ministers.

It was followed by the celebration of the 93rd anniversary of the Labour Party at the church where they recognize the contribution of the party towards society building and enhancement of the citizens.

PM Terrance Drew hails St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party

PM Dr Terrance Drew hailed the Labour Party by sharing glimpses of the service and called it a meaningful time that was shared with the comrades and the congregation. He also extended gratitude to Pastor Richards and the church for their warm reception and successful church service.

He also extended gratitude to the leadership who served the party over the many years and added, “I sincerely thank the leadership over the many years and especially the rank and file—the comrades of our great Party.”

Labour Party’s foundation

The Labour Party was founded in 1932 and turned out to be the oldest political party in St Kitts and Nevis, laying the foundation stone of the political landscape. According to PM Drew, the Labour Party has reshaped the democracy, negotiated independence and voiced for land ownership for ordinary people.

Under their tenure, Labour Party focused secondary education for the overall development of St Kitts and Nevis by shedding light on the universal healthcare and social security. The housing revolution and the sugar-based economy was prioritized to build a modern and advanced foundation of St Kitts and Nevis.

The first president of the Labour Party was Thomas Manchester in 1942 and he was followed by Joseph Mathew Sebastian between the period from 1942 to 1944. Robert L Bradshaw International had also appointed as the leader of the party under the theme- “Nation-Building Visionary.”

He was also recognized as the first national hero of St Kitts and Nevis due to his service from 1945 to 1978. St Kitts and Nevis had also featured the brief leadership of CA Paul Southwell who was also appointed as the first chief minister of the country and named Second Premier and National Hero due to his tenure from 1978 to 1979.

Lee LIewellyn Moore succeed Bradshaw from 1979 to 1989 and then followed by Dr Denzil Douglas who had served as the fifth National Political Leader. He had served as the prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis from 1989 to 2021.