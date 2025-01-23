Dr Douglas welcomes Peruvian Amb to St Kitts and Nevis, discusses significant topics

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Denzil Douglas, on Tuesday, warmly welcomed Ambassador of the Republic of Peru Gustavo Felipe José Lembcke Hoyle to St Kitts and Nevis for a courtesy call. With this meeting, the Minister aimed at strengthening diplomatic between the two nations.

During this meeting, Ambassador Lembcke expressed his government’s commitment in promoting economic and political dialogue with St Kitts and Nevis through a number of mechanisms such as technical agreements and strategic programming.

He further highlighted Peru’s multilateral initiatives which are strived at bolstering cooperation with the CARICOM, targeting significant matters such as natural disaster risk prevention, management and food security.

Meanwhile, Minister Dr Douglas expressed his appreciation for Peru’s proactive engagement with the region and identified education, diplomatic training and cultural heritage as significant avenues for mutual cooperation. The Minister highlighted these areas as a pathway for greater dialogue and understanding between Peru and St Kitts and Nevis.

Taking to Facebook, Minister Douglas shared several glimpses of the meeting and noted, “On Tuesday 21st January, I warmly welcomed Ambassador of the Republic of Peru His Excellency Gustavo Felipe Jose Lembcke Hoyle, to our beautiful Country and held discussions on very important topics.”

By focusing on shared priorities and interests, this meeting held between the two leaders had laid the foundation for a strong partnership between the twin island nation and Peru, with positive prospects for bilateral and regional growth in the future.

Such meetings, Minister Douglas said, are aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and international cooperation of St Kitts and Nevis with significant nations across the globe.

Following the meeting with Ambassador Gustavo Felipe José Lembcke Hoyl, Minister Denzil Douglas presented him with a gift package on behalf of the government of St Kitts and Nevis as a token of love, marking his first ever visit to the Federation.