SKN: St Paul’s Primary dominates East Zone 2 Championships with 57 Medals

St Kitts and Nevis: The 2025 athletic season in St Kitts and Nevis kicked off in style with St Paul’s Primary School once again emerging as the winners of the East Zone 2 Public Primary School Championships. The team won a total of 57 medals with 27 gold, 18 silver and 12 bronze.

The championship was held over the weekend with four teams participating in a number of sporting events, showcasing their best skills to achieve the trophy. According to the Department of Sports, the aim of this meet was to provide young athletes with a platform for their development and overall growth.

It was a clean sweep victory for St Paul’s as the team which finished second was Saddlers Primary which secured only 17 medals comprising of 5 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze.

Meanwhile, standing at third and fourth positions were Edgar T Morris Primary and Dieppe Bay Primary which secured 18 and 22 medals respectively. Reportedly, Edgar T Morris secured 3 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze while Dieppe Bay secured 3 gold, 6 silver and 13 bronze.

The winning team was awarded with a trophy by the Minister of Sports Samal Duggins. He extended his congratulations to them and wished them luck for future championships.

The Minister also took to Facebook to share glimpses of the Public Primary Championships. He further expressed his gratitude to all those who participated in making it a huge success.

“To every athlete, coach, teacher, and parent involved, thank you for making this event such a resounding success. This is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting year for athletics in St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Duggins.

He further added, “A special acknowledgment to Shawn Morrishaw, this year’s patron, for his invaluable contributions to the sport and the community. Your dedication and support continue to inspire the next generation of athletes and leaders.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas also took to Facebook to congratulate the winning team and said, “Congratulations to St Paul’s Primary School, East Zone Championship: 57 medals. Well Done.”

The Minister extended his best wishes to all the teams for showcasing their skills in all the events held as part of the Championships.