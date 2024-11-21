St Kitts and Nevis: Key takeaways from Dr Denzil Douglas’ meeting with Indian PM Modi

The discussions focused on deepening collaboration between India and St Kitts and Nevis in various areas of interest.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas held a brief meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on the sidelines of India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana.

The discussions focused on deepening collaboration between India and St Kitts and Nevis in various areas of interest.

Foreign Minister Douglas also had a brief exchange with G. V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary Latin America and Caribbean who was accompanying PM Modi to Guyana.

Minister Douglas with G. V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary Latin America and Caribbean As Douglas is also a medical doctor, the leaders had extensive discussions on health cooperation, especially affordability of vaccines and improving health delivery.

Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his commitment and dedication towards assisting the Federation in various fields.

The engagement between the two leaders is anticipated to boost diplomatic ties and create new avenues for collaboration which can benefit both St Kitts and Nevis and India.

India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana

Notably, the India-CARICOM Summit which is ongoing in Georgetown, Guyana witnessed the immense support of the Indian leader towards the CARICOM nations.

While co-chairing the summit with CARICOM Chairman Dickon Mitchell, Modi expressed his support for the region. He emphasized that CARICOM is not small countries, but large ocean nations.

Minister Douglas makes official state visit to India

Earlier in August this year, Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas visited India, signing historic Memorandums’ of Associations. During the visit, over three different MOU’s were signed in the areas of sports, digitization and bilateral ties. During the meeting, he held special talks with his Indian Counterpart S. Jaishankar.

Besides Jaishankar, Minister also met several other members of Cabinet in India, including Minister of Health J.P. Nadda, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, Secretary in Ministry of IT S.Krishnan and Chairman PR Hari.

Major outcomes of this visit included the signing of a historic agreement to boost sports in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. The first MoU agreed with India and St Kitts and Nevis collaborating in training and completion of athletes and athletic teams, providing training to coaches, exchange programmes and visits of sports leaders, officials, sports administrators, professionals and technicians.

The second MoU was further signed to intensify bilateral political consultations between India and St Kitts and Nevis. This was signed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and aimed at opening several avenues for collaboration between India and St. Kitts and Nevis. EAM Jaishankar and Minister Douglas further discussed about expanding partnership in digital, health, food security and capacity development.

Another MoU for digital transformation was signed by S Krishnan, Secretary of Meity and MOFA Denzil Douglas during his visit to India and aimed at sharing successful digital solutions for population-scale digital transformation.

India-St Kitts and Nevis relations

Additionally, India and St Kitts and Nevis share a deep relationship which dates to 1983 and this recent meeting between the leaders of two countries showcases their willingness to solidify their ties.

St Kitts and Nevis is also one of the nations which benefited from India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative and received several doses of COVID 19 doses when the jabs were not readily available.

The two countries have also signed several agreements to cooperate in fields of digitalization, sports, foreign ministry consultations and much more.