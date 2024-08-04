Tuesday, 6th August 2024
St Kitts and Nevis: Foreign Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas arrives in New Delhi, India

Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr Denzil Douglas landed in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The visit is historic and reportedly the first-ever foreign ministerial visit from St Kitts and Nevis to India.

Sunday, 4th August 2024

During his 6-day visit to India, Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas is will meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral relationship between both countries. 

Foreign Minister Dr Denzil Douglas landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and left in a special convoy of the Ministry of External Affairs with Indian and St Kitts and Nevis Flag on the sides. 

He was received by G. V. Srinivas Additional Secretary Latin America and Caribbean, Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Gurdip Dev Bath Special Representative of St Kitts and Nevis to the UK High Commission. 

A Warm Welcome

Randhir Jaiswal-Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India also welcomed Dr Douglas. He said the visit will open new chapters of cooperation between the two countries. 

“A warm welcome to FM Denzil Douglas of St. Kitts and Nevis as he arrives in New Delhi on the first-ever foreign ministerial visit from St Kitts and Nevis to India. This visit will open new chapters of cooperation and further strengthen our bilateral ties,” said Randhir Jaiswal on X (previously Twitter). 

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis is also one of the countries that benefitted from India’s “Vaccine Maitri Initiative” and received COVID-19 vaccine doses when the jabs were not readily available. 

There is also a big community of Indian diaspora living in St Kitts and Nevis who is contributing to the overall economy of the country.  Their contributions in various sectors, including business, healthcare, and education, are highly valued and acknowledged.

As Dr Denzil Douglas arrived for the historic visit, both countries are optimistic about the positive outcomes. The engagement is expected to bolster diplomatic ties and create new avenues for collaboration that can benefit both, St Kitts and Nevis as well as India. 

As per reports, the high-level visit will include high-level meetings, cultural exchanges and possible visits to key institutions in India.  

Joyce Loan

