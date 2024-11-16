India-CARICOM Summit: PM Narendra Modi to drive collaboration on technology, healthcare, climate change

He is scheduled to arrive in Guyana on November 19, 2024, and will continue his interaction with the leaders of the CARICOM leaders through November 21, 2024.

Guyana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will shed light on the multiple areas of collaboration in the sectors including Technology, climate change and healthcare at the upcoming 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown.

He is scheduled to arrive in Guyana on November 19, 2024, and will continue his interaction with the leaders of the CARICOM leaders through November 21, 2024. The visit is considered significant for deepening the relations and multilateral cooperations between India and the CARICOM that will foster the shared goals of development in the near future.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the summit along with the current chairman of CARICOM, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada. The summit is expected to explore the agendas of rich cooperation between India and the Caribbean, aiming to benefit the small island nations.

From development assistance, bilateral trade, energy sector to enhancement of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi will mark his presence with a series of topics that are expected new ways of the partnership. He will deliver address and participate in a series of meetings and interactions with President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali and other leaders of the CARICOM countries.

Firstly, he will talk exchange the dialogue on the technological advancement of both diplomatic countries. The discuss will focus on how Guyana and other CARICOM countries could be benefited from the India’s knowledge in boosting their industries.

The topic will also foster the chance of trade between the two countries so that the local community will be provided with new and advanced resources in the sector. The small and medium-sized entreprises will also be one of the key topics of the discussion at the summit as PM Modi is expected to extend support to these businesses.

The summit will shed light on the ways of the turning the raw agricultural products into the value-added things with the help of the expertise of India. Guyana and other Caribbean region will be given a chance to learn through the advancements achieved by India over the years in the technology and agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to extend assistance to Guyana and CARICOM countries in their agriculture offerings. They will exchange talks about cooperation in developing sustainable practices as well as the promotion of the agro-industrial base.

Another topic which will be featured in the speech of PM Narendra Modi is climate change and ways of promoting sustainable goals. He will emphasize climate action and the ways of promoting renewable energy to protect and conserve the planet. The partnership on climate change could be seen in the summit, exploring the global climate goals and industrial development. The two leaders will talk about the means that could be helpful in solidifying cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Guyana. The collaboration is also expected to drive economic and social development so that longstanding relations can be fostered.

The last topic of the discussion would be healthcare where Prime Minister Modi will get the chance to highlight the development that has been made in India over the years. He will explore the advancement of the healthcare sector and outline the collaboration for making it a potential revenue generator.

The discussion will also be held to enhance the market of the healthcare sector and build it through proper investment and collaboration.

Bilateral trade relations between India and Guyana

According to the reports, in 2021-2022, the trade in India and Guyana experienced growth with $223.36 million, featuring the exports of $66.41 million and imports of $156.96 million. The figures featured a hike of $46.97 million from the period of 2020-2021. The summit will also provide a chance to promote the business ventures between