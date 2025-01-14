St Kitts and Nevis: SRSP recommends speed bumps, high tech ticketing & laws to improve road safety

SRSP was launched by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis in October 2024 to enhance road safety and reduce deaths caused by traffic accidents, aims to achieve zero traffic fatalities by 2030.

The St Kitts and Nevis Interministerial Sustainable Road Safety Project (SRSP) Committee has advised the government to construct speed bumps in high-risk zones. In suggestion of four measures, the SRSP also asked the government to implement a new legislation to install high tech automatic ticketing system on high-speeding roads.

The SRSP, while taking note of the recent road collisions, and related fatalities stated that an amendment to traffic laws is also required in order to raise penalties for over-speeding. The committee also advised the inclusion of a provision for demerit point deductions for violating traffic rules and suspension of driving licenses for serious violations or repeat offences.

Besides this, they advised the Government to increase road markings and upgrade signage on roundabouts throughout St. Kitts to guide vehicles and improve road navigation and safety.

Notably, on Saturday the first road fatality of 2025 was recorded when a four-month-old baby was losing life after two cars collided at Johnson’s Long Path near Ross University in St. Kitts. Miss Nevis Culturama Swimwear Queen Kadedra Lewis also sustained injuries on both her legs in the accident.

PM Terrance Drew speaks

Prime Minister Terrance Drew, who has appealed to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis time and again to follow traffic rules to reduce accidents, reiterated the same after Saturday’s accident and mentioned the four recommendations that SRSP made to improve road safety.

In a post on Facebook, he said, “We continue to witness traffic accidents that could be avoided if drivers pay attention and follow the traffic rules. The Sustainable Road Safety Project (SRSP), established to address traffic concerns and led by Attorney General Garth Wilkin, has provided recommendations."

“Once again, I appeal to all drivers to adhere to the traffic regulations. The government remains committed to addressing these issues, but your cooperation is also essential to making our roads safer for everyone.”

SRSP aims for zero traffic accidents and fatalities by 2030

The SRSP, which was launched by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis in October 2024 to enhance road safety and reduce deaths caused by traffic accidents, aims to achieve zero traffic fatalities by 2030.

The initiative, which also seeks to use artificial intelligence and modern road safety techniques, has been taken to curb a growing number of traffic accidents, thanks to the increasing number of vehicles on the road and reckless driving.

The SRSP committee has urged people on roads to follow traffic laws. Motorists have been particularly urged to drive within speed limits and exercise caution. People have also been advised against driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to care for others’ lives. The public have also been encouraged to use child seats in the rear row of their vehicles to secure small kids while travelling.

For more information or to share road safety concerns and suggestions, the public has been encouraged to contact the SRSP Committee at roadsafety@gov.kn

PM Drew also spoke about traffic fatalities involving ambulances during his Roundtable talks with the media on January 7. Appealing to the public to obey traffic norms, he urged them to give way to emergency vehicles so that they do not meet accidents while rushing to respond to emergencies. Two ambulances were badly damaged recently after meeting accidents under such circumstances.

People sought strong actions against traffic offenders, saying their licenses should be revoked and more policemen should be deployed to penalize those who do not care about road markings. Some also said that running campaigns on social media would not be sufficient and more awareness drive is required on the ground to make a difference.