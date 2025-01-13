St Kitts: Road accident kills 4-month-old baby, brutally injuring Miss Nevis

This road accident has led to Prime Minister Terrance Drew urging the citizens to drive safety and follow proper rules and regulations in order to avoid such situations leading to deaths

St Kitts and Nevis: A road accident in St Kitts claimed life of a 4-month-old baby, while injuring Miss Nevis Culturama Swimwear Queen Kadedra Lewis. The accident happened on Saturday at the Johnson’s Long Path in the vicinity of Ross University in St Kitts.

The accident involved two vehicles travelling in opposite directions, leading to the collision. The police stated that Kadedra Lewis was travelling with her “godson” in a black sedan which was coming from the wrong direction and ran into a silver “suv”. The 4-month-old baby was reportedly on the front seat with Lewis, and T’An Phipps from Sandy Point was driving the vehicle.

Police disclosed that the driver of the other vehicle Glenkeet Richardson of Wingfield Road, Old Road has been arrested on suspicion of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and he is expected to be soon charged with the same.

Meanwhile, Ms Nevis Culturama Swimwear Queen (23) also sustained major injuries on both legs, requiring an immediate surgery at the JNF General Hospital. She is now in a stable condition, but is unable to walk. Police added that both drivers sustained minor injuries and bruises and received treatment at the Joseph N. France Hospital while the infant succumbed to his injuries soon after reaching the hospital.

Notably, Lewis was crowned Miss Nevis Culturama Swimwear Queen in 2024 and is a beloved figure across St Kitts and Nevis.

Following the road accident, the political leaders and citizens are taking to Facebook to expressed condolences to the baby’s family and also wished for Lewi’s speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew noted, “We continue to witness traffic accidents that could be avoided if drivers pay attention and follow the traffic rules. Once again, I appeal to all drivers to adhere to the traffic regulations. The government remains committed to addressing these issues, but your cooperation is also essential to making our roads safer for everyone.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas said, “Road safety must be everyone’s priority. Let’s save lives, lives matter.”