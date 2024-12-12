PM Terrance Drew appeals for road safety as St Kitts and Nevis sees more accidents: ‘Drive with care, attention’

Dr Drew said in an address that came the same day a deadly road crash on the Island Main Road in the New Guinea Area neat Brimstone Hill resulted in the deaths of five persons.

St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew on Wednesday, December 11, urged the country’s people to ensure safety on roads and conduct responsibly towards fellow citizens. Ahead of the Christmas festivities and Carnival, he appealed to all to drive safely and make the season joyful for all.

Dr Drew said in an address that came the same day a deadly road accident on the Island Main Road in the New Guinea Area near Brimstone Hill resulted in the deaths of five persons. The accident involved a bus and a private vehicle.

Reports said several individuals were evacuated from the bus and at least one person was rescued from the sea. The number of fatalities could increase. The injured people were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

On December 6, two persons were dead on the spot while four were injured in a road accident on the FT Williams Highway in Basseterre late in the night.

PM Drew, who is also a doctor and is often called “Caring Dr Drew”, mentioned Wednesday’s accident in his speech made outside J N France General Hospital.

“For the past few days, we have seen serious accidents which have claimed the lives of our beloved citizens. The police has put out information indicating to drive with due care and to be very mindful. I want to take this opportunity as we enter into the festive season to appeal to you, our people, and our motorists that while you enjoy yourself, you should make sure that you drive with due care and attention.”

PM asks people to avoid drunk driving

He also urged people not to drive after drinking alcohol or smoking substances. He said all lives are precious and advised all to bond together as a community and support those families and communities that have been left bereaved by the loss of life in accidents. He condoled the deaths and asked people to enjoy the Christmas season with safety as a priority.

St Kitts and Nevis’s Citizen Security Secretariat (CSS) expressed concerns over the recent traffic accidents that have resulted in several deaths and serious injuries. It called on all road users to exercise maximum caution and responsibility, particularly ahead of the Sugar Mas and Christmas festivities, when traffic increases.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we all have a part to play in ensuring that our roads are safe for everyone. We must remain vigilant and make smart, conscious decisions while driving,” Eartha Carey, coordinator of the CSS, said. “The recent fatalities are a tragic reminder of how quickly lives can be lost on the roads. We cannot afford to take safety for granted, particularly during the busy holiday season.”

The secretariat urged the public to take proactive measures to avoid risks that cause accidents on the road, including: avoiding alcohol and substances while driving; adhering to speed limits and adjusting speed according to road conditions, especially in busy and unfamiliar places; avoiding the use of mobile phones and distraction while behind the wheel; taking enough rest before driving so that fatigue doesn’t get better of one’s driving ability; and wearing seatbelts while driving and travelling on the road.

The CSS reminded that road safety is a collective effort and must contribute to making it effective.